Phillip Derrickson

Clarence J. Gingerich, 88, Nappanee, died at 9:22 p.m. July 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born Oct. 30, 1933. He married Mary Ellen Yoder on April 1, 1954; she survives. He is also survived by eight children, Howard (Irene) Gingerich, Milford, Delila (Ernest) Miller, Milford, Miriam (Paul) Shetler, Nappanee, Marlin Gingerich, Etna Green, Elva (Glen) Schmucker, Roann, Karen (Earl) Mast, Etna Green, Eli Gingerich, Milford and Arlene (Harvey) Yoder, Chouteau, Okla.; 30 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; five stepgrandchildren; 19 step-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Esther Weaver, Sarasota, Fla., Irene (Freeman) Kuhns, Milford and Mary (Lloyd) Yoder, Bloomfield, Iowa; two brothers, Ervin (Rosie) Gingerich, Bloomfield, Iowa and Larry (Karen) Gingerich, Milford; brother-in-laws, Perry Hochstetler, Ligonier and Willis Miller, Milroy; and a sister-in-law, Martha Ann Miller, Carrollton, Mo.
Bobby L. Musselman, 83, Elkhart, died at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born Jan. 25, 1939. He married Helen E. (Buckmaster) Musselman on Feb. 17, 1963; she survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Tonya Sponseller, Elkhart, Cynthia (Kevin) Brown, Water Valley,...
Larry K. Gochenour, 76, Etna Green, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born Nov. 5, 1945. He married Susan D. Sparks on June 19, 1965; she preceded him in death. Larry is survived by his daughter, Tana (William) Elliott, Claypool; his son,...
Averi Antich, 9, Plymouth, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born Feb. 13, 2013. Averi is survived by her parents, Jason and Angela Antich, Plymouth; sisters, Courtney (Tim) Fonseca, South Bend and Krysta Zentz, South Bend; and grandparents, Lindy (Ron) Snyder, Plymouth and Jerry Shafer, Plymouth.
Barbara Mae Keel, 83, South Whitley, died at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Columbia City. She was born Feb. 6, 1939. She married Kenneth K. Keel on Nov. 24, 1956; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Pamela L. Jackson and Richard...
Kenneth P. Schroeder, 93, Greencroft Village, Goshen, died Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022, in his residence. He was born June 2, 1929. He married Jane Schroeder; she survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Ginger (Steve) Paczesny and Gayle (Paul) Hayes; son, Greg (Andrea) Schroeder; daughter-in-law, Pat Schroeder; nine...
Lucy Diane Biltz, 60, Warsaw, died July 10, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. She was born May 4, 1962, in Columbia City. She is survived by sons, Zachary (Laura) Biltz and Christopher Biltz; siblings, John (Linda) Biltz, Robert (Cindy) Biltz, Shirley Hathaway and Timothy (Kelly) Biltz; sister-in-law Kathleen Biltz; and two grandchildren.
Jimmy Vandersaul, 79, Columbia City, died at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born June 30, 1943. He married Eva Louise Sollenberger on June 17, 1973; she survives. He is also survived by a sister, JoAnn McCoy, Columbia City; three sister-in-laws; and...
Jovencio Veneracion, 70, longtime resident of Winona Lake, died Wednesday July 13, 2022, at New Dawn Memory Care Center, Colorado Springs, Colo. He was born Aug. 31, 1951. He is survived by his son, Christopher (Alexea) Veneracion, Colorado Springs, Colo,; his daughter, Jovelyn Wood, New York, N.Y.; a grandson; sisters, Mila Roose, Plymouth, Cristina Ventura, Sterling Heights Mich., Erlinda (Eloy) Villanueva, San Miguel, Bulacan, Philippines and Celia (Allyn) Bajas, Warsaw; and brother, Reynaldo (Susan) Veneracion, Warsaw.
Rachel E. Turner, 97, of Warsaw, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Rachel was born Jan. 9, 1925, in Warsaw, the daughter of Howard E. and Ora (Grimes) Knouff. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Baker with 35 years of service. Rachel dearly loved...
David Lloyd Clark, 73, formerly of Albion, died at 3:55 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 1, 1948. He married Kathy Cohn on Aug. 11, 1981; she survives. He is also survived by a stepdaughter, Stephanie L. Murphy, Arizona;...
Connie (Gross) Nestel Teghtmeyer, 85, Churubusco, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Parkview Randellia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 8, 1936. She married Roger Lee Nestel on Oct. 3, 1954; he preceded her in death. She later married Jim Teghtmeyer on Nov. 1, 1986; he preceded her in death.
Dennis L. Huffman, 81, North Webster, died at 9:50 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born Aug., 2, 1940, in Winchester, to Robert Earl and Evelena H. (North) Huffman. In 1954, Dennis’ parents purchased and moved to Fisherman Cove Resort, North Webster. Dennis...
Kenyan Chase Bennett, 24, Warsaw, died at 12:50 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, due to a vehicle accident. Kenyan was born June 26, 1998, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Kevin and LeAnn (Barton) Bennett. He was a 2018 graduate of Warsaw High School...
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:46 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, East Defreese Road, west of EMS D18 Lane, Syracuse. Driver: Jose A. Espinoza, 22, North Albert Eckert Drive, North Webster. Espinoza was traveling west on Defreese Road when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
Christopher Thor Schmucker, 32, North Webster, died July 22, 2022, in his home. Christopher was born Nov. 9, 1989, at Elkhart General Hospital. Christopher attended North Webster Elementary, Wawasee Middle School and Wawasee High School. Christopher loved Harry Potter and loved to read; he waited each Christmas for the latest...
WARSAW — The Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Community Paddle Boarding event on Wednesday, July 27. It’s 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pike Lake Beach. No registration is required. An annual waiver and rules sheet must be signed by each participant (must be signed...
NORTH WEBSTER — The Dixie Day Festival fun starts with the Sailors and Mermaids 5K at the North Webster Community Center at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 30. Craft and food vendors will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Pilcher’s lawn and down Washington Street.
Officers with the Syracuse Police Department investigated the following incident:. 4:04 p.m Friday, July 22, 300 block of West Valleyview Drive, Syracuse. Criminal mischief was reported. Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 400 block of East 18th Street, Rochester....
WARSAW — The Global Leadership Summit will be hosted by C4One through a simulcast broadcast on Aug. 4 and 5, at Warsaw Community Church in Warsaw. The Global Leadership Summit, featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Lady A and Emmy Award-winning journalist Paula Faris, is geared to equip participants with high-impact leadership talks from experts, spanning a wide range of fields and backgrounds.
