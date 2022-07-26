ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

12-year-old among 7 shot in under an hour across New York City

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GVfA_0gtOAuH000

At least seven people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot in under an hour across New York City Monday night.

According to police, none of the seven victims died from their injuries.

Police said the 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were walking Rev. James A. Polite Boulevard near East 163rd Street in the Bronx just before 11:30 p.m. when the shooting occurred.

Investigators said the preliminary investigation revealed a dark-colored sedan drove past, someone inside yelled at the children, and then opened fire.

The 16-year-old was grazed in the chin while the 12-year-old was shot in the left arm and grazed in the left side of her torso.

Both were taken to Harlem Hospital.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.

About a half hour earlier, two men, ages 22 and 27, were both shot in the leg on Montgomery Street in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

The victims did not cooperate with detectives.

In the Red Hook section around 10:45 p.m., a 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were shot in the leg during a vigil on Clinton Street.

Both were taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Around 10:25 p.m. a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg on Summit Avenue in the High Bridge section of the Bronx.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital to be treated but refused to work with investigators.

Police said in all, there were nine shooting victims Monday night as a result of 12 shootings.

MORE NEWS: New York City correction officers charged after attempted suicide at Rikers

Four New York City correction officers were charged Monday for their inaction in the attempted suicide of an 18-year-old inmate on Rikers Island. Joe Torres has the story.

----------

Comments / 8

A Babylonian
2d ago

Why was a 12yo girl out at 1130pm in the Bronx? 🤔

Reply(3)
11
 

fox5ny.com

Man killed in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK - The NYPD has identified a man found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the Bronx. It happened just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday on 187th St. in the Belmont neighborhood. 20-year-old Jayshua Nivar of Clay Ave. was found with two gunshot wounds to the head and a...
BRONX, NY
New York woman found dead, mauled by dog in her backyard

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman was found mauled to death in her backyard on Long Island after she was attacked by the family dog. Police told WABC that responding officers shot and killed the 7-year-old dog, who mutilated the victim and dragged her through the backyard of the family’s home.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Man shot to death on Bronx street while out on bail for recent gun bust

A 20-year-old man out on bail for a recent gun bust was shot to death on a Bronx street, police said Thursday. Jayshua “Choco” Nivar was shot twice in the head and once in the hip outside a deli on E. 187th St. near Crotona Ave. in Belmont about 4 a.m. Wednesday, cops said. Medics rushed Nivar to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. ...
BRONX, NY
#Shooting#Rikers Island#Violent Crime#Harlem Hospital#Lincoln Hospital
Man punched, slashed in Manhattan group robbery, police say

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was punched and slashed during a robbery in Manhattan early Tuesday morning, police said. A man and a woman approached the 43-year-old victim along White Street between Cortlandt Alley and Broadway a few minutes past 1 a.m. The man started a conversation with the victim before punching him and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Syracuse University alumna killed in Manhattan bike accident

NEW YORK — A graduate of Syracuse University died Tuesday in a bike accident in Manhattan's Upper East Side. Carling Mott, 28, was identified as the victim. She was riding a Citi Bike near her Yorkville home when she fell and was struck by a tractor-trailer, police said. The tractor-trailer was stopped at a red light when Mott rode up alongside it. It had just begun to move after the light turned green when Mott was struck, security camera footage showed.
MANHATTAN, NY
New video released in robbery of bishop during Brooklyn church service

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are still on the hunt for the armed robbers who allegedly stole $1 million in jewelry from a bishop and his wife during a church service in Brooklyn, officials said. The NYPD on Wednesday released new video of the masked suspects — dressed head-to-toe in black — as they entered […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NYPD: 7 people shot within 1 hour across New York City

NEW YORK - The NYPD says seven people were shot across the city within the span of an hour. Two of the victims were attending a vigil in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Police said a 30-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 32-year-old was shot in the leg around 11 p.m. on Clinton Street. The men said they heard gunfire and then realized they had been shot. Both are listed in stable condition at Methodist Hospital. Police said five other people were hurt in shootings across Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx. Anyone with information about the violence is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
