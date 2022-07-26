12-year-old among 7 shot in under an hour across New York City

At least seven people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot in under an hour across New York City Monday night.

According to police, none of the seven victims died from their injuries.

Police said the 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were walking Rev. James A. Polite Boulevard near East 163rd Street in the Bronx just before 11:30 p.m. when the shooting occurred.

Investigators said the preliminary investigation revealed a dark-colored sedan drove past, someone inside yelled at the children, and then opened fire.

The 16-year-old was grazed in the chin while the 12-year-old was shot in the left arm and grazed in the left side of her torso.

Both were taken to Harlem Hospital.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.

About a half hour earlier, two men, ages 22 and 27, were both shot in the leg on Montgomery Street in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

The victims did not cooperate with detectives.

In the Red Hook section around 10:45 p.m., a 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were shot in the leg during a vigil on Clinton Street.

Both were taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Around 10:25 p.m. a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg on Summit Avenue in the High Bridge section of the Bronx.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital to be treated but refused to work with investigators.

Police said in all, there were nine shooting victims Monday night as a result of 12 shootings.

