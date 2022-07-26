Panthers 2022 training camp: 1 burning question at each position on defense

The Carolina Panthers offense led off our morning, and now it’s time for the other side of the ball.

Here is a burning question for each of the defense’s position groups as we head into training camp.

Edge: Who leads the post-Haason Reddick committee?

When Reddick left for the Philadelphia Eagles this spring, he left behind a void—a team-leading total of 11.0 sacks from 2021. So, how can the Panthers fill it?

Defensive coordinator Phil Snow, who is no stranger to deploying varying looks, will look to do so by committee. And leading that pack off the edge should be Yetur Gross-Matos and Marquis Haynes Sr.

Although they’ll be helped from behind, perhaps most often by linebacker Frankie Luvu, the duo will be expected to amp up their roles in place of Reddick. We’ll see how much they amp it up out of the gate here.

DT: Can Derrick Brown kick it up a gear?

With the decision on his fifth-year option coming up after this season, Brown has himself an important 2022 ahead.

The 2020 first-round pick has been, well, fine up to this point. He’s been a solid stopper up the middle while eating up bodies and space, but hasn’t played consistently enough to warrant the seventh overall selection that was used on him.

Brown will head into the campaign a bit more svelte and must up his pass-rushing presence to be the game-altering wrecking ball Carolina drafted him to be.

LB: Does the middle belong to Damien Wilson?

There’s no replacing Luke August Kuechly. And it shows.

Tahir Whitehead failed to stick on in 2020 and Jermaine Carter Jr. is off to Kansas City after an underwhelming go at it in 2022. Now, Wilson is projected to be the third different Week 1 starter at middle linebacker since Kuechly’s post-2019 retirement.

His only legitimate competition at the spot is fellow free-agent signee Cory Littleton, if the Panthers are so inclined to return him there. But Wilson is in the driver’s seat to put an effective fix on this ongoing leak.

CB: Can CJ Henderson establish himself?

When the Panthers traded tight end Dan Arnold and their 2022 third-round pick for Henderson last season, they were making an investment. That investment has to start paying off.

And it could now, with spots alongside Donte Jackson and Jaycee Horn very much there for the taking. Henderson will be battling Keith Taylor Jr.—who impressed quite often in his rookie year—as well as the likes of Rashaan Melvin, Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, Kalon Barnes and Chris Westry.

Like the aforementioned Brown, this 2020 draft pick could really use an emergence.

S: Who's the fourth man?

With free agent Xavier Woods now onboard, the Panthers are just about set over the top. Now they’ll need to pencil in their depth behind him, Jeremy Chinn and Juston Burris.

Sometimes, that duty may be taken up by Myles Hartsfield—who’s a Swiss Army knife of sorts in the secondary. But Kenny Robinson, Sean Chandler and Sam Franklin could be fighting for the next place in line.