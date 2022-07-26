Panthers 2022 training camp: 1 burning question at each position on offense

Training camp is upon us, Carolina Panthers fans. So it’s time for that action!

But this time, as it does every summer, also brings a wide range of questions about the roster. And luckily, we’re here to break it down to the meat and potatoes.

Here, as we set up shop in Spartanburg, is one burning question for each position group on the Carolina offense.

QB: Can Baker Mayfield make the layup?

Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule may want the team to believe the starting gig under center is up for grabs. But trading for Mayfield this late into the offseason indicates otherwise.

Surely, Darnold (and perhaps Matt Corral at some point) will be given his chance to fend off his fellow 2018 draftee during camp. Plus, he does have the edge in familiarity and chemistry within this Carolina offense.

Mayfield, though, is the clear favorite of the competition and the quarterback most likely to drag this lowly Panthers team out of obscurity. All he has to do is not miss the gimme.

RB: Who's No. 2?

AP Image

Maybe for most teams with a standout, bell cow-type rusher, this question wouldn’t matter much. But for the Panthers, who have seen star Christian McCaffrey sit out 23 of a possible 33 games over the past two seasons, it’s kinda important.

Carolina added fifth-year veteran D’Onta Foreman to the backfield mix this spring, sprinkling in a power option to complement McCaffrey and Chuba Hubbard. So as long as No. 22 is there, No. 33 will likely be the change-of-pace No. 2.

If, however, McCaffrey misses time at some point, will Foreman take the reins or remain the backup with Hubbard commanding the majority of touches?

WR: How many men can make an impression?

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Rhule’s Panthers entered the regular season with seven wideouts on the initial 53-man roster in 2020 and then six in 2021. Given the bit of surplus of talent there this year, they may be hitting that former number again.

But who makes their impressions to make their spot?

We can disregard, at least for our purposes here, the obvious locks—DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Rashard Higgins. Heck, we might be able to throw Andre Roberts in there as well given that he is, by far, the most equipped return man on the squad.

This could leave two jerseys open, with Shi Smith and Brandon Zylstra as early favorites over the field of C.J. Saunders, Keith Kirkwood, Derek Wright Charleston Rambo and Andrew Parchment.

TE: Thomas or Tremble?

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Whoever comes out at No. 1 here will, almost certainly, see more action than he did last season. With Ben McAdoo’s tight end-friendly offense about to be installed, those 80 targets from 2021 (the second-lowest amongst all teams) should be topped.

But will it be Ian Thomas, who is fresh off signing a relatively lucrative three-year extension? Or will it be Tremble, the second-year breakout whose upside has had coaches salivating since his rookie campaign?

OL: Who goes where?

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

All things considered, especially following a particularly abysmal 2021 for the position group, the Panthers did themselves a bang-up job of fixing this front. Now, they just have to figure out how to put it together.

Carolina has a few versatile players here—with Brady Christensen, Bradley Bozeman, Pat Elflein and Cameron Erving as possible starters who can man multiple spots. Even 2022 first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu, who hasn’t been assured the starting job on the blindside just yet, can slot in to the inside.

But, even if we assume the guy they drafted to be their franchise left tackle winds up as their left tackle, we’ll have ourselves an intriguing shuffle throughout the line’s interior makeup, regardless.