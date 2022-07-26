ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia taking over ownership stakes in Arctic oil field

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

Russia has announced it is acquiring the stock in an Arctic oil field now held by French and Norwegian companies

MOSCOW -- Russia announced further moves Tuesday to take over foreign ownership stakes in energy projects, saying it would acquire the stock in an Arctic oil field now held by French and Norwegian companies.

The Russian government said it approved a proposal for the Russian oil firm Zarubezhneft to acquire the stakes of TotalEnergies of France and Equinor of Norway in the Kharyaga project in the Arctic. The move gives Zarubezhneft 90% of the projects shares, and the balance are held by another Russian company.

The Kharyaga oil project is operated under a product-sharing agreement, with Zarubezhneft serving as operator. Financial terms and other details of the transactions weren't disclosed.

The acquisition is part of a divestment trend following foreign companies saying they would exit the Russian market because of the country’s military action in Ukraine.

On June 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree handing full control over a major oil and natural gas project partly owned by Shell and two Japanese companies to a newly created Russian firm.

The new company takes over ownership of the Sakhalin Energy Investment Co., which was nearly 50% controlled by British energy giant Shell and Japan-based Mitsui and Mitsubishi.

Comments / 53

Optimistic 1876
3d ago

You think Gas prices are hi now just wait and see how much higher they get now. Hopefully people will see now the difference between a strong president and one that the world see as weak.

Reply(10)
25
Ant
3d ago

they are not supposed to be drilling for oil in the Artic from what I heard and no one country is allowed to make any claims there.

Reply(1)
7
Kevin Dobbs
3d ago

If Putin is as good as that in oil I wonder what else his people can maneuver cause 🤔 Mr. Trump better win 2024 as this 🤔 as it was in the past a forged agreement of nations which included the USSR.

Reply(2)
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Field#Arctic#Foreign Ownership#French#Norwegian#Russian#Totalenergies Of France#Zarubezhneft 90#Shell#Japanese#British#Mitsui#Mitsubishi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
ABC News

ABC News

762K+
Followers
168K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy