New Orleans, LA

Appalachian State picked to repeat as Sun Belt's East Division champs

By STAFF REPORT
Statesville Record & Landmark
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Appalachian State Football has been voted to repeat as the East Division champion in the Sun Belt Conference's preseason polls and awards that were released by the league July 25, the eve of Media Days in New Orleans. In a vote by Sun Belt coaches,...

statesville.com

