Appalachian State picked to repeat as Sun Belt's East Division champs

Mayor Costi Kutteh will keep that title for another four years after winning his fifth term Tuesday, besting Brian Summers in the head-to-head race. “I’m thankful to the citizens for having confidence in the direction of the city and the way that we’re prepared to go in the future,” Kutteh said. “I feel that we’re stronger when we work together than when we tried to tear one another apart and I look forward to serving all the people, of every walk of life, and every part of our community for the balance of this term.”

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO