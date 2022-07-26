ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, OH

Wellsville High School Football Schedule

By Vince Pellegrini
 2 days ago

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)

2022 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 18 – Toronto
  • Aug. 26 – at Edison
  • Sept. 3 – at Steubenville Catholic Central
  • Sept. 9 – Columbiana
  • Sept. 16 – East Palestine
  • Sept. 23 – at Southern
  • Sept. 30 – Lisbon
  • Oct. 7 – at United
  • Oct. 14 – Valley Christian
  • Oct. 21 – at Leetonia

Wellsville High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 1 Bengal Blvd, Wellsville, OH 43968

Stadium location: Nicholson Stadium-316 20th Street, Wellsville, OH 43968

