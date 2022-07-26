Wellsville High School Football Schedule

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)

2022 Football Schedule

Aug. 18 – Toronto

Aug. 26 – at Edison

Sept. 3 – at Steubenville Catholic Central

Sept. 9 – Columbiana

Sept. 16 – East Palestine

Sept. 23 – at Southern

Sept. 30 – Lisbon

Oct. 7 – at United

Oct. 14 – Valley Christian

Oct. 21 – at Leetonia

Wellsville High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 1 Bengal Blvd, Wellsville, OH 43968

Stadium location: Nicholson Stadium-316 20th Street, Wellsville, OH 43968

