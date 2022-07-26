Wellsville High School Football Schedule
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)
2022 Football Schedule
- Aug. 18 – Toronto
- Aug. 26 – at Edison
- Sept. 3 – at Steubenville Catholic Central
- Sept. 9 – Columbiana
- Sept. 16 – East Palestine
- Sept. 23 – at Southern
- Sept. 30 – Lisbon
- Oct. 7 – at United
- Oct. 14 – Valley Christian
- Oct. 21 – at Leetonia
View all local high school football schedules
Wellsville High School
Nickname: The Tigers
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 1 Bengal Blvd, Wellsville, OH 43968
Stadium location: Nicholson Stadium-316 20th Street, Wellsville, OH 43968
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page .
For more information, visit the Wellsville Local Schools website.
If you have corrections to the WHS football schedule please contact support .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0