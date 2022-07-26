ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Good Morning, News: Where To Cool Off Today, Heatwave Evictions, and Ukrainian Refugees Can't Afford to Take Refuge

By Isabella Garcia
The Portland Mercury
 2 days ago

Good morning, Portland! Today is...

The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Heatwave Death Count Grows, Pickathon Gets a Reboot, and Manchin Decides Not to Backstab Us for Once

GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! And the heat...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Portland, Girl, You a Mess

We say this because we love you. Girl, get it together. You are such a beautiful city with such great potential. It saddens us to see you miss out on so many golden opportunities because of fear and anxieties. We're not saying those fears and anxieties aren't valid. We're scared too. But if they are things that stop you from living your life and connecting with who you want to connect with, then they need to be addressed head on. I'll be the first to admit we've given you our own mixed signals about what we've wanted to happen, and we've most definitely told you to slow your horses at times, but we didn't expect you to just completely ignore your constituencies and shut us out completely. Let's work through this. We're not expecting a fairy tale here, but that doesn't mean we can't build something meaningful and memorable together with whatever time we have. Let's start a new dialogue together. It looks like you could use some new pen pals anyways.
PORTLAND, OR
Outsider.com

Portland’s Forest Park Wildfire Cause Revealed by Officials

A deadly wildfire broke out after someone carelessly discarded their lit cigarette in the woods of Portland’s Forest Park. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, shortly after the blaze began, a bystander called 911 to report the fire. Soon after making the call, local firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Crime, comfort and caution mix in downtown Portland

When a bullet pierced a window of the Portland Spirit earlier this summer, shattered glass sprayed a 71-year-old passenger from Virginia. What surprised cruise company President Dan Yates more than the stray bullet was the fact that employees seemed relatively unfazed. The passenger didn’t go to the hospital, and no one else was injured during the June 21 incident, Yates said.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

ABC's Rob Marciano in Portland to cover Pacific NW heat

PORTLAND, Ore. — ABC's Senior Meteorologist and former KATU Chief Meteorologist, Rob Marciano, is in Portland covering the heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest. Marciano is reporting for World News Tonight and Good Morning America. KATU News caught up with him Wednesday afternoon before going live with David Muir.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver concert canceled as heat wave continues in Pacific Northwest

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A concert scheduled in Vancouver has been canceled as high summer temperatures continue to pummel the Portland metro area. Vancouver Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services on Thursday canceled the Friday, July 29 performance of the Waterfront Park Concert Series due to “extreme heat.”. Curtis Salgado...
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

After Remaining Empty for 30 Years, an Iconic Northwest Portland Building Is Gone. What Other Ghosts Remain?

In May, a long-empty commercial building at the corner of Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northrup Street disappeared with the swing of a wrecking ball. Until 1992, the low-slung masonry structure contained a beloved late-night hangout, Quality Pie. But as the Alphabet District morphed from a string of low-rent housing and one-tap taverns into a cluster of boutiques and top-flight restaurants, the building remained dark.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Burgerville Workers Organize, Multnomah County's Struggles with Contact Tracing, and Manchin Agrees to Deal

Good afternoon, Portland! Lovely that our...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
iheart.com

Pacific Northwest Bakes Under Record Setting Temperatures

Over 44 million Americans are facing extreme temperatures as a heat wave continues to envelop the Pacific Northwest. Seattle reported a record high of 94 on Tuesday (July 26), as did the cities of Bellingham and Olympia, where temperatures reached 90 and 97 degrees, respectively. Residents in Portland, Oregon, had...
PORTLAND, OR
