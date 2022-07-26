Good Morning, News: Where To Cool Off Today, Heatwave Evictions, and Ukrainian Refugees Can't Afford to Take Refuge
By Isabella Garcia
The Portland Mercury
2 days ago
For as long as 69-year-old Judy Webber can remember, she’s been sensitive to heat. Now Webber is facing Portland’s hottest week of the year so far with no air conditioning and a broken heat pump at her mobile home in Southeast Portland’s Centennial neighborhood. “We went to...
A deadly wildfire broke out after someone carelessly discarded their lit cigarette in the woods of Portland’s Forest Park. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, shortly after the blaze began, a bystander called 911 to report the fire. Soon after making the call, local firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is known for its cool, overcast skies and drizzle. So, when summer heat hits, residents crank up the air conditioning. “Every year, there’s more and more air conditioning,” said Kim Tidyman, service technician at Jacobs Heating & Air Conditioning. “I think it’s becoming a necessity.”
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, July 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon Fire Marshal says drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave.
When a bullet pierced a window of the Portland Spirit earlier this summer, shattered glass sprayed a 71-year-old passenger from Virginia. What surprised cruise company President Dan Yates more than the stray bullet was the fact that employees seemed relatively unfazed. The passenger didn’t go to the hospital, and no one else was injured during the June 21 incident, Yates said.
PORTLAND, Ore. — ABC's Senior Meteorologist and former KATU Chief Meteorologist, Rob Marciano, is in Portland covering the heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest. Marciano is reporting for World News Tonight and Good Morning America. KATU News caught up with him Wednesday afternoon before going live with David Muir.
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A concert scheduled in Vancouver has been canceled as high summer temperatures continue to pummel the Portland metro area. Vancouver Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services on Thursday canceled the Friday, July 29 performance of the Waterfront Park Concert Series due to “extreme heat.”. Curtis Salgado...
In May, a long-empty commercial building at the corner of Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northrup Street disappeared with the swing of a wrecking ball. Until 1992, the low-slung masonry structure contained a beloved late-night hangout, Quality Pie. But as the Alphabet District morphed from a string of low-rent housing and one-tap taverns into a cluster of boutiques and top-flight restaurants, the building remained dark.
Over 44 million Americans are facing extreme temperatures as a heat wave continues to envelop the Pacific Northwest. Seattle reported a record high of 94 on Tuesday (July 26), as did the cities of Bellingham and Olympia, where temperatures reached 90 and 97 degrees, respectively. Residents in Portland, Oregon, had...
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s hard enough living on the streets, but pair that with 100-degree weather and no place to escape. That’s what many people experiencing homelessness are facing in downtown Portland. "It’s pretty hot sometimes," said Jeremy Ekenstam, who’s 22 years old and has lived on...
There’s been a building boom in the Portland area that may have escaped your notice: Cat patios — “catios” — and other screened enclosures to keep frisky felines safe outside are scratching out space in backyards. The Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon has mapped 880...
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's office is reporting two suspected heat deaths that could be linked to the current heat wave. Temperatures soared across the state on Tuesday, with Portland setting a daily high record for July 26 at 102 degrees Fahrenheit. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the medical examiner’s...
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KATU) — Landlords are threatening to evict certain Oregon renters because of their window air conditioning units in the midst of a blistering heat wave. The housing authority in Yamhill County is following new legislation. Senate Bill 1536 works to make air conditioning more accessible to...
