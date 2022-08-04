ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to find GTA Online Luxury Autos

By Iain Wilson
 2 days ago

The GTA Online Luxury Autos dealership got players speculating about its future use when it appeared on the streets of Los Santos recently, but we can confirm that the 'reopening soon' signs have been removed and this showroom is now fully up and running. It was introduced to the city as part of the expansive GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update, and along with Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport dealership marks the first time players can buy cars from a physical location in GTA Online rather than relying on the online websites where orders can be placed. If you want to know where to find this new business or what sort of cars they have for sale there, then here's all of the information about the GTA Online Luxury Autos dealership.

GTA Online Luxury Autos location

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TaBXN_0gtNyKeV00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

You'll find the GTA Online Luxury Autos dealership in the Rockford Hills area, to the northwest side of Los Santos, as part of the Rockford Hills Valet Parking building. If this area looks familiar, then you've probably played through all of The Contract missions with Dr Dre, as the GTA Online Record A Studios location you unlock from that storyline is situated directly across the street. Now it's officially open, there's a map marker for the GTA Online Luxury Autos which you can highlight and select for easier navigation.

What vehicles does GTA Online Luxury Autos sell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450PYN_0gtNyKeV00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

If you approach the windows of GTA Online Luxury Autos then you'll find two vehicles on rotating pedestals, which you can interact with when you approach. This allows you look them over, inspect their stats, and make a purchase if you like what you see. At the time of initial opening there are two of the GTA Online new cars available, and it's likely this selection will update as part of the weekly refresh that takes place in the game each Thursday.

Do note that these are the same vehicles you can purchase directly through the dealership websites via your phone, although some may have a higher price tag due to modifications or liveries that are already installed. Also, unlike at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport dealership, there's no option to test drive the vehicles at GTA Online Luxury Autos so you'll need to do your research first before you make a purchase.

When did GTA Online Luxury Autos open

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtjuT_0gtNyKeV00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

After initially appearing in the game with 'reopening soon' signs in the windows and generating a buzz among players, the GTA Online Luxury Autos dealership officially opened for business on August 4, 2022. You can't actually physically enter the building, so any interactions are carried out by approaching the large display windows and following the prompts.

