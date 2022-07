Baby giraffes and elephants are crowd favorites at the Fort Worth Zoo, but what people don’t see are the hundreds of species being conserved behind the scenes. The zoo works to save creatures from lizards and amphibians to baby birds in a Jurassic Park-like incubator room. The staff participates in about 137 species survival plans — programs that are charged with the breeding, conservation and in some cases, the release of endangered species. In some cases, like the federally endangered Louisiana Pine Snake, the zoo partners with other zoos nationwide to execute the release and management of the species in the wild.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO