The City of Marion is launching a Business Innovation & Support Grant specifically for small businesses in the community who have navigated the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant is designed to provide financial relief on a matching basis for innovation, expansion, and growth to Marion businesses. The funding comes from Marion’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding. Approximately $450,000 is designated through the Marion program for local small business support.

MARION, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO