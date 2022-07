MANCHESTER, KY (July 26, 2022) - We here at ClayCoNews wanted to share the latest update with you regarding the Hoskins Cemetery (aka Hoskins-Lewis Cemetery). A public notice has been issued in the local paper regarding the headstones previously located at the cemetery. Because we know our viewership far exceeds local printed media we feel obligated to share this latest information so that any persons interested in retrieving their family headstones may have an opportunity to do so. We have included that notice in this release in an easily sharable format to make it available for as many people as possible. That is after all, the true purpose of a public notice. In addition, we have decided in the interest of full transparency to include the legal filing referenced in the public notice.

CLAY COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO