Senzo raises $2M in equity funding for lateral flow diagnostic testing platform

By Melina Druga
pennbizreport.com
 2 days ago

Philadelphia-based Senzo, an in-vitro diagnostics company developing innovative, accurate, and accessible testing products, recently raised $2 million in equity funding. Most of the funding was from BioAdvance, a life science venture capital firm. Wellness Coaches, a national health and wellness solutions...

The Associated Press

Digital.Health Launches as a Platform and Resource to Find, Compare and Prescribe Digital Healthcare Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Digital.Health ( http://Digital.Health ), a new platform and resource for digital health and medicine, announces its launch which includes a searchable database of digital health-related companies, solutions and resources. As the number of established and startup digital health related companies grows, it’s a challenge for clinicians and others involved in healthcare to keep up and to identify and match the solutions that may meet their needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005907/en/ Digital.Health features a free searchable database of 1000+ digital health companies and products to enable matching solutions to clinical needs. (Graphic: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Crown Bioscience Appoints Michael Prosser as Chief Business Officer and Illustrates Further Investment in Commercial Leadership

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, announced today that it has restructured its commercial leadership team by creating a new Chief Business Officer (CBO) role and with additional investment in commercial talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005025/en/ Effective immediately, Michael Prosser is promoted to Chief Business Officer. Michael has been with Crown Bioscience for over ten years serving in a variety of operational and commercial leadership positions, and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Commercial and Strategic Development. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Accenture Invests in pulsESG™ to Advance ESG and Sustainability Measurement, Decision Making and Reporting for Companies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in pulsESG, Inc., a public benefit corporation dedicated to empowering purpose-driven enterprises to manage and improve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) footprint. Backed by $10 million in earlier seed funding from other leading impact-driven investors, pulsESG is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and early investment program that connects emerging technology software startups with the Global 2000 to fill strategic innovation gaps. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005045/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in pulsESG, Inc., a public benefit corporation dedicated to empowering purpose-driven enterprises to manage and improve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) footprint. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Asahi Kasei Bioprocess to Showcase Award-winning MOTIV™ Buffer Management Technology for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing at ACHEMA 2022

NEW YORK & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America, subsidiary of diversified Japanese multinational company Asahi Kasei, will be featuring their MOTIV™ Buffer Management Technology at ACHEMA 2022 in Frankfurt this August. Winner of “Best in Show” at Interphex in 2017, “Technology of the Decade” from Bioprocess international in 2012 and originator of the concept for inline buffer formulation (IBF™), Asahi Kasei Bioprocess is a market leader that keeps pharmaceutical production moving efficiently and precisely through solutions like MOTIV with built-in automation software so that medicine can get to patients sooner and safer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005074/en/ MOTIV is a buffer management technology for the vast majority of processes in pharmaceutical development that can maintain conductivity based on what the operator defines, and how well the set point is recovered after a process interruption. In this example, a simulated disruption of 45 seconds was introduced to the process, and once resolved, the MOTIV was able to get back to the target setpoint within about one minute. (Photo: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
HackerNoon

Interview with Digilus Technologies LLC Founder and CEO, Saahil Kumar Chathrath

CEO of tech company Digilus Technologies LLC, Saahil Kumar Chathrath, shares his tips for starting a successful startup. Entrepreneur: "You have to sell the idea well and be passionate about it (...) You have to have that hustle to sell that first idea and build that team" Entrepreneur's second piece of advice focused on acquiring customers, employees, external collaborators, strategic partners, and investors. "You can't do everything on your own. But if you can influence your partners to help you, that helps a lot," he says.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Sionic, MX Partner Team on Consumer Bank Payments

Consumer-to-business (C2B) payments firm Sionic on Wednesday (July 27) announced a partnership with open finance platform MX that will help to link consumer bank accounts and enable Sionic’s Pay-by-Bank services across the U.S., according to a joint press release. Sionic has integrated MX’s Instant Account Verification (IAV) and Account...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

SoundHound AI, Inc. Announces Date of Debut Earnings Conference Call as a Newly Public Company

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced the date of the company’s second quarter 2022 financial results and inaugural live audio conference call and earnings webcast. SoundHound will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The company’s earnings press release will be made available on SoundHound’s Investor Relations website. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005991/en/ SoundHound AI, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results (Graphic: Business Wire)
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Seedtag, the ex-Googler-founded, cookie-free, AI-based adtech startup, taps $250M+ in funding

a contextual advertising startup that uses AI tools both to “read” content on a page to match that up with advertisers’ aims, as well as to subsequently track how those ads perform, has raised “over” €250 million (more than $252 million, exact amount unspecified). The money is coming in the form of an equity investment from a single investor, Advent International, and it will be used to help the company expand beyond Europe, specifically deeper into the U.S.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Woes continue for Faraday Future as it delays FF 91 production launch to seek additional capital

EV startup Faraday Future continues its uphill battle to get its flagship EV, the FF 91 into production. According to its latest report, the launch of the FF 91, which was scheduled as early as this month, will be pushed deeper into 2022 as the company seeks additional capital to start production and beyond. This news is merely the latest chapter in the Faraday Future saga of struggle.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Payments FinTech FinLync Teams With Workday Ventures

Payments FinTech FinLync has received a strategic investment from Workday Ventures and joined that firm’s software partner program, the company announced Thursday (July 28). “By integrating with Workday Financial Management, FinLync intends to power real-time payments, and multi-bank API connectivity to deliver a best-in-class experience to joint customers,” FinLync said in a news release.
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

What I Learned Growing a Startup to a $500 Million Tech Company

Growing a company is challenging, intense, and exhilarating. It's the hardest thing you'll ever do. It will stretch you past your limits in every way possible. You will have to dig deeper than you thought you could. There are ups and downs, roadblocks and dead ends, frustrations, and successes, all in one roller coaster of a journey that continues to change and evolve daily.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Helping cassava farmers by extending crop life

The root vegetable cassava is a major food staple in dozens of countries across the world. Drought-resistant, nutritious, and tasty, it has also become a major source of income for small-scale, rural farmers in places like West Africa and Southeast Asia. But the utility of cassava has always been limited...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thefastmode.com

Ookla Acquires CellRebel for Enhanced Consumer Network Experience Insights

Ookla, a leader in global connectivity intelligence, has acquired CellRebel, an independent company focused on helping operators and other telecommunications companies improve mobile networks worldwide. Together, Ookla and CellRebel will bring enhanced consumer network experience insights to the global telecommunications marketplace. Along with robust localized network experience data, CellRebel brings...
SEATTLE, WA
Benzinga

The Flowr Corp. Completes The Sale Of KRS Research Facility For $15.9M

The Flowr Corporation FLWPF (TSX.V:FLWR) closed the sale of the Kelowna Research Station R&D Facility to Hawthorne Canada Limited for an aggregate purchase price of $15.9 million. The company is using the proceeds from the sale of this non-core asset to reduce the outstanding principal debt under its ATB led credit facility to $1 million.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Business Payments Firm Billtrust Eyes Sale

B2B accounts receivable (AR) automation firm Billtrust could be put up for sale by its owner, BTRS Holdings. As Reuters reported Wednesday (July 27), BTRS is working with an investment bank as it considers its options, which include a sale to a private equity firm, according to sources familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Benson Hill Opens Say Technologies Q&A Forum Today for Retail Investors

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine, today announced the start of a seven-day Q&A forum for registered retail and other investors of Benson Hill. Questions can be submitted beginning today until Aug. 3, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005049/en/ Benson Hill, Inc. today announced the start of a seven-day Q&A forum for registered retail and other investors of Benson Hill. Questions can be submitted beginning today until Aug. 3, 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TechCrunch

Exceptional Ventures joins Europe’s health and wellness gold rush with a new $24M fund

Into this space is launching a new fund out of Europe to take advantage of the continent’s prodigious health tech and wellness talent. Exceptional Ventures is a new Venture Capital firm based out of London, investing in technologies that give people “happier, healthier, and longer lives, while supporting planetary health,” they say.
DRINKS
pymnts

PaaS Startup mx51 Raises $52.5M to Expand Global Footprint

Payments-as-a-service (PaaS) platform mx51 has secured $32.5 million in a Series B funding round, according to a press release on Thursday (July 28). The funding will be used to expand its global footprint as the startup works to help banks, acquirers and merchants stay up to date on payments technology.
BUSINESS

