Senzo raises $2M in equity funding for lateral flow diagnostic testing platform

NEW YORK & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America, subsidiary of diversified Japanese multinational company Asahi Kasei, will be featuring their MOTIV™ Buffer Management Technology at ACHEMA 2022 in Frankfurt this August. Winner of “Best in Show” at Interphex in 2017, “Technology of the Decade” from Bioprocess international in 2012 and originator of the concept for inline buffer formulation (IBF™), Asahi Kasei Bioprocess is a market leader that keeps pharmaceutical production moving efficiently and precisely through solutions like MOTIV with built-in automation software so that medicine can get to patients sooner and safer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005074/en/ MOTIV is a buffer management technology for the vast majority of processes in pharmaceutical development that can maintain conductivity based on what the operator defines, and how well the set point is recovered after a process interruption. In this example, a simulated disruption of 45 seconds was introduced to the process, and once resolved, the MOTIV was able to get back to the target setpoint within about one minute. (Photo: Business Wire)

