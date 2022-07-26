ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson reacts to FAU spoofing his viral 'Let's Ride' video

By Jon Heath
 5 days ago
He’s a cheesy quarterback, but he’s our cheesy quarterback.

After their media day earlier this offseason, the Denver Broncos shared a video of Russell Wilson repeating his new signature catchphrase: “Broncos Country, Let’s Ride!”

The video went viral on Twitter with more than four million views. The Broncos filmed multiple takes so Wilson ended up repeating “Let’s Ride” eight times and it created a somewhat awkward video that was mocked by other NFL fan bases from across the league.

Because it was filmed in front of a green screen, fans also created countless memes.

Even the media team at Florida Atlantic University took note of the viral video and they had one of their football players spoof it with the the catchphrase “Owl Nation, Let’s Fly!”

Wilson was a good sport about the spoof.

Wilson might have his fair share of meme-worthy moments, but he’s already demonstrated excellent leadership in Denver and if he leads the team to wins on the field, no Broncos fans will be complaining about a cheesy catchphrase.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

