Denver Broncos 2022 Depth Chart

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Denver Broncos will begin training camp this week with 14 practices set to be open to the public in the coming weeks (view the complete camp schedule here).

With camp starting up, now’s a good time to take a quick look at the team’s depth chart for offense, defense and special teams.

Keep in mind this is our projected depth chart for the team going into training camp. This is not an official Broncos depth chart. Denver won’t be required to release an official depth chart until the first week of preseason.

With that in mind, here’s how we see the offensive depth chart going into camp and preseason.

Denver Broncos Offensive Depth Chart

QB Russell Wilson Josh Johnson Brett Rypien

RB Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams Mike Boone Damarea Crockett Tyreik McAllister

TE/FB Albert Okwuegbunam Eric Tomlinson Greg Dulcich Andrew Beck (FB) Eric Saubert, Dylan Parham, Rodney Williams

WR Courtland Sutton Kendall Hinton Seth Williams Brandon Johnson

Slot Jerry Jeudy KJ Hamler Montrell Washington Trey Quinn Jalen Virgil

WR Tim Patrick Tyrie Cleveland Travis Fulgham Kaden Davis

LT Garett Bolles Calvin Anderson Quinn Bailey

LG Dalton Risner Netane Muti Michael Niese

C Lloyd Cushenberry III Luke Wattenberg Ben Braden

RG Quinn Meinerz Graham Glasgow Zack Johnson

RT Billy Turner Tom Compton Casey Tucker Sebastian Gutierrez

And now the (projected) defensive depth chart for the Broncos:

Denver Broncos Defensive Depth Chart

DE Dre’Mont Jones Jonathan Harris Marquiss Spencer

NT D.J. Jones Mike Purcell McTelvin Agim

DE DeShawn Williams Eyioma Uwazurike Matt Henningsen Jonathan Kongbo

OLB Bradley Chubb Malik Reed Bik Bonitto Aaron Patrick

ILB Josey Jewell Barrington Wade Justin Strnad

ILB Jonas Grifith Alex Singleton Kana’i Mauga Kadofi Wright

OLB Randy Gregory Baron Browning Jonathon Cooper Christopher Allen

CB Pat Surtain Michael Ojemudia Ja’Quan McMillian

Slot K’Waun Williams Essang Bassey Damarri Mathis Faion Hicks

CB Ronald Darby Bless Austin Donnie Lewis Jr.

FS Justin Simmons Caden Sterns J.R. Reed Jamar Johnson

SS Kareem Jackson P.J. Locke Delarrin Turner-Yell

And finally, the (projected) special teams depth chart for the Broncos:

Denver Broncos Special Teams Depth Chart

K Brandon McManus

P Sam Martin Corliss Waitman

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

KR Montrell Washington KJ Hamler Mike Boone Jalen Virgil

PR Montrell Washington Kendall Hinton Kendall Hinton Jalen Virgil

After training camp, Denver will play three preseason games, starting with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 13 (view the full preseason schedule).

After preseason, the Broncos will trim their 90-man offseason roster down to 53 players ahead of their Monday Night Football season opener on the road against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 (view the full regular season schedule). Football’s back!

