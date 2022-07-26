ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 position battles to watch at Broncos training camp

By Jon Heath
The Denver Broncos are set to begin training camp on Wednesday with 14 practices open to the public in the coming weeks.

Fans can get a front-row seat to some of the team’s top position battles going into preseason — here are the five competitions we’ll be keeping an eye on.

ILB: Jonas Griffith vs. Alex Singleton

After opting to not re-sign Alexander Johnson during free agency, the Broncos have an opening next to Josey Jewell at inside linebacker.

Singleton has more career starting experience, but Griffith started four games games in Vic Fangio’s defense last year, and new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is expected to install a similar scheme this season.

For now, we’re considering Griffith the early favorite.

RT: Turner vs. Anderson vs. Compton

Denver did not re-sign Bobby Massie, either, creating an opening at right tackle. The Broncos have named Billy Turner, Calvin Anderson and Tom Compton as the three candidates competing to replace Massie in 2022.

Given that he spent the last three years playing under Nathaniel Hackett with the Green Bay Packers, Turner is considered the early favorite to win the job.

G: Meinerz vs. Risner vs. Glasgow vs. Muti

The Broncos have four capable guards in Quinn Meinerz, Dalton Risner, Graham Glasgow and Netane Muti, but only two starting spots. Unless the team trades away one or more of their interior offensive linemen, Denver’s going to be really deep at the position, at least on paper. It’s hard to predict which two players will emerge as the starters, but it seems safe to Meinerz is a top candidate.

WR: Kendall Hinton vs. Tyrie Cleveland

The Broncos typically carry six wide receivers on the active roster and Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler are presumably locks. Fifth-round draft pick Montrell Washington is probably a near-lock, too.

That’s five receivers. The sixth spot might come down to Hinton vs. Cleveland. Hinton’s a fan favorite and more accomplished as a receiver, but Cleveland’s a candidate to play a key role on special teams this year.

If the WR6 spot does come down to Hinton vs. Cleveland, whoever doesn’t end up on the 53-man roster would be an excellent candidate for the practice squad.

QB: Brett Rypien vs. Josh Johnson

The QB1 job obviously belongs to Russell Wilson, but the Broncos will hold a competition for the QB2 position this summer. Johnson has more starting experience, so our initial depth chart projection gives him the early edge over Rypien. Denver might also consider backup QBs who become available on the waiver wire once teams begin roster cuts next month.

