ON YOUR MARKS! St. Jean Set to Represent Antigua at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Effective: 2022-07-28 17:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Northwestern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 527 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southwestern Oklahoma City, or 6 miles south of Will Rogers Airport, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southern Oklahoma City, western Norman, Moore, Newcastle and Valley Brook. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO