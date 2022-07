Becky Lynch made her much-anticipated return to WWE during last year's WWE SummerSlam, and this year she is ready to take on Bianca Belair once again for the Raw Women's Championship. Lynch stepped away from the ring in May of 2020 and welcomed a daughter to the world in December, and then would ultimately return to the ring at SummerSlam in 2021. In a new interview with Rachel DeMita of ESPN, Lynch was asked how sports teams and companies can provide for mothers, and Lynch revealed she continues to feel very supported by WWE and felt no pressure to come back before she was ready.

WWE ・ 1 HOUR AGO