With the season fast approaching, especially for that first game, media and avid fans are dissecting the roster to figure out how the Mountaineers may do this year. And while several players are getting recognized nationally on preseason watch lists and others like transfer quarterback JT Daniels are triggering hype, there are also plenty of question marks about the team. What aspect of the West Virginia football team are you concerned about the most with about a month until the return of the Backyard Brawl?

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO