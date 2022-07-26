ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

U.S. News And World Report Ranks Top Hospitals in Minnesota

By Jim Maurice
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED -- U.S. News and World Report has released its annual list of the top hospitals. The number one hospital both in Minnesota and in the United States is...

Mayo Clinic ranked #1 hospital in the nation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – For the seventh straight year, Mayo Clinic is ranked #1 in U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Hospital” rankings. "Were proud to again be recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the nation," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic's president and CEO. "This honor underscores the incredible commitment of our staff to deliver the highest standard of care to our patients each and every day. Our staff are truly at the heart of this achievement."
Old, Abandoned School in Minnesota Full of Recognizable Retro Items

Some brave individuals strapped on a Go Pro and had a few cameras with them as they explored an abandoned school in Minnesota and obviously, they enjoy the spooky, old stuff in person more than I do. Deep in my gut, I want to go walk inside abandoned buildings just to see what's inside. But honestly, I'm glad someone else is going in first. My stomach gets in knots and I'm sure a rat or something would pop out and then I'd be a screaming mess.
Want to Live in a Ritzy Area in Minnesota? Here are the 4 Most Expensive Cities.

I watch a lot of Million Dollar Listing on the Bravo network. It's mostly because it's sometimes fun to live through someone else's money. Just to fantasize about living in, or being able to afford something like they do on those shows. It amazes me that people are able to pay "all cash" for multi million dollar houses. Then they complain if a buyer wants to pay a hundred thousand less for something- in the big picture does that really matter when you are talking millions of dollars? Apparently it does to some people. When they squabble over those figures, I feel like.. yeah, that's how much my entire house was! But I live in Minnesota. Those kinds of prices don't happen in Minnesota very often... or do they?
Teens fight the State for benefits—and win

High school students who are employed in Minnesota now can qualify for unemployment insurance benefits thanks to their activist peers. The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed an unemployment law judge’s ruling and ruled in favor of Youthprise, a local nonprofit youth advocacy organization. The ruling allows high school students who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic to be eligible to receive federal pandemic unemployment assistance.
Brain-eating amoeba confirmed in southwest Iowa lake

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Natural Resources have confirmed the presence of a brain-eating amoeba in the Lake of Three Fires. The amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, was suspected to be in the water after a Missouri resident got sick and later died from the infection […]
Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?

When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
Only Two Other Cities Are Better To Live In Than Rochester

Our own Rochester, Minnesota was just named one of the top three cities in America to live in by a new national survey. While maybe not as prestigious as the US News and World Report 'Best Hospitals in the Country' survey that Rochester's Mayo Clinic just won again, the city of Rochester's ranking on the 2022 Liveability 'Top 100 Best Places to Live in America' survey isn't too shabby. In fact, Liveability says only two other cities are better places to live than Rochester is!
How Minnesota schools are prepping for worst-case scenarios

MINNEAPOLIS -- It may be summer break for Minnesota students, but there are people across the state working right now to keep them safe during the school year.The Minnesota School Safety Center is a team of five people that travels around the state to help schools assess their risks and strengthen their plans with best practices from around the state and around the country.  Randy Johnson is the team's director."Much involvement needs to be done by the parents as far as understanding what's going on and what are the expectations of parents when they do have a situation like that," Johnson said. "But more importantly, what do we do on the front end before that type of incident does occur? Are we communicating when we have concerns about an individual, about a situation, about behaviors, about language, about things that are on social media?"Johnson says parents with concerns about school safety should start by reaching out their local school.
Wisconsin Examiner: Masking recommended again as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases rise

Editors note: the following story has been published with permission from the Wisconsin Examiner. The publication’s website is here: https://wisconsinexaminer.com. Nearly 2.6 million Wisconsin residents live in counties where COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations are high enough that federal guidelines call for everyone to wear masks indoors away from home.
Former Minnesota Viking Name Removed From Menus

Former Minnesota Viking and lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk is the center of attention in the Twin Cities due to some recent comments that are putting him in the middle of political wars that have caused some famous area restaurants to take his namesake burger off of their menus, while others are adding his name to the menu list.
Latest Drought Condition Update for Minnesota

UNDATED -- The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor is pretty much unchanged this week. The percentage of the state that is listed as abnormally dry is now at 30 percent, up from 28 percent a week ago. The area stretches from central Minnesota southward including all of Stearns and Sherburne Counties.
Mayo Clinic Joins Obesity Biobanking Registry, Study

The Minnesota-based health system is taking part in a massive data-gathering project aimed at understanding how to diagnose and treat obesity. The Mayo Clinic is taking part in a massive data collection program aimed at unlocking the root causes of obesity and developing effective treatments. The Minnesota-based health system is...
