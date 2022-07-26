ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will the Bengals Make the Playoffs This Year?

By Steven Ruiz
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven and Danny get together to debate whether the Cincinnati Bengals...

www.theringer.com

ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow set for shocking surgery ahead of Bengals’ 2022 NFL season

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow will be sidelined for the start of training camp after it was announced that he’d require surgery to remove his appendix. Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Burrow would be undergoing the procedure and is expected to miss a few weeks of practice. The procedure isn’t expected to force Burrow […] The post Joe Burrow set for shocking surgery ahead of Bengals’ 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Bengals star Joe Burrow gets important update after appendectomy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be sidelined at the start of training camp after undergoing an appendectomy. Burrow’s surgery to remove his appendix came as a surprise to the team and fans alike. Fortunately, Zac Taylor provided an important update on the star quarterback’s status following his procedure. Via Ben Baby, Taylor revealed the procedure was a success and that Burrow will be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Bengals Running Back Carted Off At Practice Wednesday

Unfortunately for the Cincinnati Bengals, running back Elijah Holyfield went down on the first day of training camp. Holyfield, the son of former heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield, had to be carted off the field. This is a tough break for Holyfield, who signed a reserve/future contract with the Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals activate Alex Cappa, sign a QB

Cincinnati Bengals training camp commences today, and two players are being activated. Right guard Alex Cappa and running back Samaje Perine have been cleared to practice and removed from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. Cappa and Perine were placed on the PUP list on Saturday, along with linebacker Joe...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Bengals running back out for the season

The Cincinnati Bengals shared some bad news Thursday when the team announced that running back Elijah Holyfield has been ruled out for the season. “We have signed free agent HB Jacques Patrick and placed Elijah Holyfield on the Reserve/Injured list,” the team said. Apparently, Holyfield went down and was...
CINCINNATI, OH
Sportico

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor Calls His Own Plays as a Fashion Entrepreneur

Click here to read the full article. By his own admission, Tyrod Taylor is a rather quiet, lowkey guy. But the New York Giants quarterback’s passion for fashion has also made him one of the best-dressed players in the league. He’s strolled into different stadiums on NFL Sundays donning everything from custom suits to pieces he designed, catching the eyes of cameras and teammates alike. “I’ve always looked at fashion as an opportunity to express myself, especially since I’m not a very outspoken guy,” he said in an interview with Sportico. “So I want to do that as often as possible.” At...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jets activate Mekhi Becton, Carl Lawson, C.J. Uzomah

The Jets announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday, including the activation of three players from their physically unable to perform list. Tackle Mekhi Becton, defensive end Carl Lawson, and tight end C.J. Uzomah have all been activated and they will be eligible to practice when the team takes the field for the first time in camp on Wednesday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals’ Riley, Anderson Among Hall’s 12 Senior Finalists

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Listen to Ken Anderson talk about the Hall in a recent “Eye Test for Two” podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/user/fullpresscoverage/eyetest-ep114) Score two for the Cincinnati Bengals. Former Bengals’ cornerback Ken Riley and quarterback Ken Anderson are two of the 12 senior finalists revealed Wednesday for the Pro Football...
CINCINNATI, OH
