Chilling eyewitness testimony to shooting that started at the fair

Suspect was released from Jefferson County Jail the day before the incident

Shouts of "He has a gun!" threw the Jefferson County Fair into panic just before 5 p.m. Friday evening, July 22. A man — now identified as Rafael Gomez, 29 — allegedly stole a gun before five men with handguns cornered him. Gomez fled, law enforcement chased him, and officers shot him as he entered the KFC/A&W restaurant at Jefferson Square.

After a short time in the hospital, the suspect is now in jail. During the use-of-force investigation, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock, and some deputies are on administrative leave, along with some officers from the Madras Police Department. Neither agency wanted to say exactly how many of their staff are on leave.

The suspect arraigned

Gomez appeared by video before Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Annette Hillman for his arraignment Monday, July 25. Deputies wheeled him to the camera in a wheelchair, both arms tucked into his orange inmate shirt, one arm noticeably in a sling. Gomez stood briefly but asked to be allowed to sit to relieve pressure from his injuries. Gomez is of slight build, with stubbly, short dark hair and deeply tanned skin.

He is charged with one count of attempted aggravated murder, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of first-degree theft. Gomez became a felon in California, when a County of San Diego court convicted him of auto theft in March of 2019. Following an undetermined prison sentence, Gomez was ordered to probation in February 2022, but he did not report. His failure to appear led to a bench warrant and made him a fugitive. His first run-in with the law in Madras appears to have occurred April 1, 2022. A third-degree theft took place at the Safeway in Madras, but that case was pending for months as law enforcement attempted to locate the suspect. Three months later, on or around July 12, local authorities arrested Gomez on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass and giving false information to a peace officer. He was also charged with the April 1 theft from Safeway. Gomez's record also included a fugitive complaint out of California for a failure to appear; however, California decided not to pursue extradition. Gomez was sentenced to 10 days in jail for his misdemeanors in Jefferson County, and he was given full credit for time served July 21. Jefferson County then released Gomez from custody, roughly 24 hours before the incident at the fair began.

Eyewitness account — at the fair Dan Comingore was sitting near the fair show barn when an unknown person caught his eye. "I saw a gentleman walking down the road, and he just looked out of place." Comingore says the man walked into the area where he and other families had parked their RVs and livestock trailers. He knew everyone who belonged in that camping area. This man didn't belong. "I've never seen him around. He was very suspicious." Comingore followed as the man looked into the windows of parked vehicles.

"There was a pickup down there. He looked into the pickup, opened the pickup door and pulled out what looked like an AR-15." Comingore said the man then pulled out a magazine and loaded the gun. "He's got a gun," Comingore hollered, and quickly four of his friends, Shane Gomes, Mike Towell, Chris Colton, and James Lange, pointed their guns at the suspect. Meanwhile, Comingore retrieved his sidearm and dialed 9-1-1. Comingore says Gomez pointed the gun at the group more than once. "He seemed to have trouble figuring out how to use the gun." Officers arrived in seconds.

Eyewitness accounts — at shooting scene The suspect slipped through a hole in the fence and ran. Officers gave chase. Gomez then ran through the Towne Pump service station and into employee Ken Corbin's view. Corbin saw Gomez from about 10 feet away, and initially thought the gun was fake. He says after he saw the banana clip in the gun, he knew it wasn't.

"It was really a 'deer in the headlights' moment," said Corbin. "My mind just didn't know what to do."

The shooter attempted to fire multiple shots at Corbin and at his coworker Dean Staten, who was helping a customer at the pump. When the gunman put his hand to the trigger and pulled, no shots came out.

"I heard a click, click, and I could tell the gun had jammed," said Corbin. "He tried to fire a few more times before running away." Staten, a five-year veteran, tells his story. "I crouched and tried to get the ladies at the pumps to go or hide. It really was just all adrenaline." Staten yelled for those nearby to leave, but the highway was in standstill traffic. "I just wanted to try and get people out of here, get people safe."

The shooter stood just feet from Staten, pointing the gun, only for it to fail.

"It was terrifying, I replay his pointing that gun at me all the time. I'm just glad no one got hurt. I truly believe God jammed that gun. If he had known how to handle the gun, lots of people would be dead."

Gomez has been charged with aggravated attempted murder in connection with the attempted shootings of Corbin and Staten.

The staff at Madras Paint and Glass picked up the scene from there. "I heard 10 gunshots," said Austin Holicky, "I thought it was fireworks. I peaked my head outside." Holicky says he saw a man running with a rifle and cops were following him.

His co-worker, who didn't want to give his name, said, "I saw him running down, he turned around at O'Reilly's and shot at the cops." Holicky then saw the gunman run into the KFC/A&W restaurant. "The police fired into the KFC," said Holicky. "I'm not sure if he (Gomez) fired shots out of KFC." Holicky said about 15 minutes later, the people at KFC called to ask if he could replace their glass door. "They were still in the backroom." The employees also watched as EMTs loaded the suspect into an ambulance.

Crime of opportunity

Gomez allegedly stole the gun, a crime of opportunity. Gomez didn't carry a gun to the fair with the intent to kill people. Instead, he saw the gun in a pickup and stole it. Jeremiah Martin, 19, owns the pickup. He's in Madras visiting family, and they spent time at the fair. Asked why he left a gun in an unlocked vehicle, Martin explained, "Because it seemed like a safe area to do so." Martin added that the driver side door lock doesn't work, so he has gotten into the habit of leaving it unlocked. "It's an eye-opening experience. I'm still shook up."

A gun control measure that went into effect in September of 2021 requires gun owners to store their firearms in a gun room or safe, or to use a trigger lock when not being carried or under their control. Martin says the gun belongs to his friend, who lives in Grants Pass. Court documents identify the gun owner as Ethan Sanchez.

Rumors of gangs

Before the shooting incident even occurred, rumors circulated through the fair about gang activity. Wednesday night, July 20, Madras Police broke up a fight behind the carnival. Interim Police Chief Steve Webb says he has no information in police reports that the fight involved gangs, "But it had the appearance that it was (gang-related)." Webb also said the people involved in the fight were local. While some at the fair speculated that law enforcement increased its presence due to threats of gang retaliation, Webb said, "I'm not aware of any specific threats."

However, he did concede that police increased their presence on Thursday and Friday night because of the unrest on Wednesday. The presence was even heavier on Saturday night — both because of the rodeo and because of the shooting on Friday. "We want people to feel safe and secure with their family at the fair," said Webb. Saturday night, different jurisdictions — including Oregon State Police and sheriff's deputies from Deschutes County and Crook County — helped increase law enforcement staffing at the fair.

Further investigation Gomez's case goes before a grand jury Wednesday, July 27.

The newly elected sheriff, Jason Pollock, was involved in the shooting. He and other deputies are on administrative leave, which is routine procedure during a use-of-force investigation. Asked who is Acting Sheriff, County Administrator Jeff Rasmussen responded that next in the chain of command is Interim Sgt. Jason Evan. Some Madras Police officers involved in the incident are also on administrative leave. The Tri-County Major Incident Team is investigating the incident. The team includes Bend, Redmond and Prineville Police Departments, Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon State police. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Jefferson County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 541-475-2201.

Reporters Kiva Hanson and Andy Dieckhoff contributed to this story.

