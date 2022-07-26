Kylie Jenner Hates the New Instagram, Too

People around the internet are united around one (kind of silly, but valid) cause: Instagram has become a nightmare platform.

Where you used to be able to see pics from your friend's vacation or ask them where they found that delicious-looking dessert, it's now all suggested Reels from people you don't know and don't even follow, plus just a bunch of ads.

And Kylie Jenner has had enough of it. The star took to her Stories to reshare a post which said, "Make Instagram Instagram again. (stop trying to be tiktok i just want to see cute photos of my friends.) Sincerely, everyone." Under it, she wrote, "pleaseeeeeee."

While resharing a post like this may seem extremely innocuous, let's not forget that this is Kylie Jenner we're talking about. With 360 million followers , she has the third most followed account on Instagram, behind @instagram itself, and Cristiano Ronaldo .

And this is a woman who caused Snapchat's stock to plummet by $1.3 billion after she tweeted, "sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad."

Conclusion: This simple reshare of hers may be bad news for Meta (which owns Instagram), and good news for those of us who just want our friends' cute pics back.

(Image credit: Photo by Kylie Jenner / Instagram)

As for the general mood re: Instagram's latest update, here's what some people had to say on Twitter about it all:

"Instagram is trying so hard to compete with TikTok that they’re trying to become another TikTok. If I wanted to see video after video from random pages I don’t follow, I wouldn’t be on Instagram. Do what we need from you, and bring back the photos of our actual friends!!!" wrote author Toni Tone .

See more

"Can we talk about how terrible the Instagram timeline is? I don’t see ANYONE I follow and a bunch of random bullsh*t," chimed in influencer Khayman Burton .

See more

"I truly can’t believe how bad Instagram is now," wrote someone else .

"The photo platform I once loved is ruined."

See more

Awks.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.