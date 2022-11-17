Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Grab this HP Envy laptop deal before it sells out!
When looking for a laptop that works for both general use and productivity, the HP Envy balances both well; even better, the 17-inch version gives you enough screen space to get all your work done without feeling crowded. Unfortunately, 17-inch laptops tend to be expensive, especially when they have a lot of great specifications under the hood, but luckily HP has some great HP Envy deals, including for the larger HP Envy, which you can grab for $900 — a $300 discount on the $1,200 list price it usually goes for.
Forget iPad 2022 — the iPad Air just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday
The iPad Air (2022) is now on sale for just $519, which is one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals we've seen.
AOL Corp
The best laptop deals as of Nov. 4: Save $600 on a Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop and more
UPDATE: Nov. 4, 2022, 12:20 p.m. EDT This list has been updated to reflect pricing and availability as of Nov. 4. BEST SAMSUNG DEAL: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, a nice alternative to the similarly priced MacBook Pro — $909.99 $1,099.99 (save $190) BEST GAMING DEAL: Razer Blade 14 Gaming...
CNET
Don't Throw Away Your Old Devices and Gadgets. How to Recycle Them for Free
New phones, tablets, laptops come out every year. You upgrade your tech, and your old device is retired to your in-home gadget graveyard. You probably have a drawer full of old batteries and cables, and some old phones, laptops and desktops lying around, depending on how frequently you upgrade your gear.
Digital Trends
Best Buy Black Friday TV Deals: What to buy before it’s gone
Black Friday is off to an early start this year, and with retailers like Walmart and Best Buy launching their sales weeks ahead of the actual event (no doubt spurred on by the unexpected Amazon Prime Early Access Sale in October), it’s already time to get shopping. That’s especially true if you’re in the market for a TV, as Black Friday deals present the best opportunity of the year to save big on tech like this. Best Buy Black Friday deals are currently your best bet for finding early bargains on a new television, but there’s no time to waste, as we’ve already seen some sell out completely. Worry not, however, because we’ve got the top Best Buy Black Friday TV deals you can shop right here.
Digital Trends
Get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $400 at Walmart today
Next up in TV deals, we’re looking at an offering from Walmart again — this time in the form of Hisense’s R6 Series, a model known for stuffing high-quality tech into an affordable frame. Right now you can get the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV for only $398, which is $100 down from its typical $498 price. As this is a Walmart deal, we aren’t sure when it will end, so consider buying now.
58 of the best holiday and Christmas gift ideas to give (or get) this year
It’s time to start shopping for all your holiday and Christmas gifts. To help out, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite presents perfect for the men, women and children in your life.
Amazon’s Secret Outlet Dropped 4,000+ Kitchen Sales Before Black Friday, but These Are the 15 Best
Save up to 59% on Calphalon cookware, Nordic Ware baking pans, and Lenox dining must-haves.
CNET
LG C2 OLED TV Review: Best High-End TV for the Money
In the last few years LG's "C" series OLED models have risen to the top of my list as the best high-end TV for the money and C2 is the latest example. The C2 offers image quality that's a clear step above any non-OLED TV I've seen, a bigger range of sizes than ever -- including a new 42-inch option -- and a price that's not too steep.
laptopmag.com
Walmart 'Black Friday Deals for Days' sale starts now — Chromebooks from $79 and more
Walmart's “Black Friday Deals for Days” sale continues today with epic holiday discounts on must-have tech. Early Black Friday deals are now available at Walmart.com (opens in new tab) and in local Walmart stores if you want to get a head start on holiday savings. One standout deal...
Shh... These Are The Things Available On Amazon That No One Knows About But Make Perfect Gifts
Some people love getting the most popular gift possible: the one on all the lists. But sometimes, the perfect gift is one that no one else knows about. Your secret find. Let us help you discover the hidden gems you'll be thrilled to gift.
Engadget
Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite drops to $15 in latest streamer sale
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Amazon has rolled...
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Tab Extreme leaks with MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Android 13 and a 3K display
Google may have released Android 12L for larger devices and those with foldable displays, but there still is a shortage of high-end Android tablets. However, it seems that Lenovo has developed a new flagship tablet to follow on from the Tab P12 Pro that we reviewed earlier this year. The unreleased tablet has only appeared on the Google Play Console so far, but is generally an indication that a company intends to bring a device to market.
CNET
Amazon's 48 Hours of Black Friday Deals Officially Kick Off on Nov. 24
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. With less than two weeks until Black Friday officially arrives, we've already seen plans from a bunch of retailers. Amazon has been teasing early Black Friday deals on its site for a few days, and now the company has revealed more of what you can expect to find during its 48-hour shopping event. The deals will officially begin on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving, and continue into Nov. 25, which is Black Friday itself. While Amazon hasn't revealed the full details of what's coming, it has given us a good look at what we can expect.
Amazon Black Friday Ad 2022: Best deals, dates, & more
The holiday shopping season has already begun over at Amazon. And our readers have been going crazy over the phenomenal early Amazon Black Friday deals that are available right now. But so many people have been anxiously awaiting the Amazon Black Friday ad for 2022. And today, we finally have some good news on that front.
Engadget
Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro fall to a new all-time low
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
TechRadar
Samsung's best budget tablet is down to its cheapest ever price for Black Friday
Looking for a cheap tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is now available for its cheapest ever price in the early Black Friday deals in both the US and the UK. The budget-friendly tablet has been slashed to just $139 at Walmart (opens in new tab), while folks across the Atlantic can apply a £60 voucher at Amazon to drop it to £159 (opens in new tab).
Phone Arena
New high-end Lenovo tablet appears on the Google Play Console
Lenovo is famous for its mid-range, budget-friendly tablets. However, in recent years, it looks like the company is trying to rival the top tablet manufacturers, Apple and Samsung. For example, in 2021, it released its high-end Tab P12 Pro, which is probably the best Lenovo tablet at the moment. But...
Digital Trends
I hate how much I love my MacBook Pro
I’ve been a Windows user since Windows 1.0 hit the streets. In that time, I’ve also reviewed more than 200 laptops, the vast majority running Windows. And outside of a brief diversion to escape the pain of Windows Vista, I’ve never found much reason to want to secede to a Mac.
Cult of Mac
Every keyboard Apple ever made — ranked!
In the 40-odd years that the Mac has been on the market, very few people have actually used all of Apple’s keyboards. I haven’t either, but I’ve come close. Here is my review of every Apple keyboard I’ve got my hands on — ranked from worst to best.
CNN
