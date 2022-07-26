ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, TX

Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in New Clinical Trial

By Fort Worth Inc. Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBedford-based Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, this week announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2 trial of its Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO-010) ambient-light activatable optogenetic monotherapy for Stargardt disease. “This trial represents the second indication for...

The Associated Press

Tallac Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed with TAC-001, a First-in-Class Toll-like Receptor 9 Agonist Antibody Conjugate, in a Phase 1/2 Study for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Tallac Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of innate and adaptive immunity to fight cancer, today announced that the first patient has been dosed with TAC-001 in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. TAC-001 is the company’s lead clinical candidate from its novel Toll-like Receptor Agonist Antibody Conjugate (TRAAC) platform and the first to enter the clinic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005280/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
HEALTH
The Associated Press

NervGen Pharma’s NVG-291-R Demonstrates Significant Functional Repair From a Stroke 7 Days After Onset in Landmark Preclinical Study by University of Cincinnati and Case Western Reserve University

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- NervGen Pharma Corp., (TSX-V: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF), is pleased to announce the University of Cincinnati and Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) have published a pioneering preclinical study in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Cell Reports demonstrating that NervGen’s proprietary drug, NVG-291-R, promotes nervous system repair and significant functional recovery in a mouse model of severe ischemic stroke, even when treatment was initiated up to 7 days after onset. Currently there are no United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs that repair damage from a stroke. NervGen holds the exclusive worldwide rights to NVG-291, which is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy human subjects and is preparing to initiate Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the repair of nervous system damage from spinal cord injury, Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006174/en/ Dr. Agnes (Yu) Luo, Associate Professor, Department of Molecular Genetics and Biochemistry at the University of Cincinnati, Senior Author of the Cell Reports paper. (Photo: Business Wire)
HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Thyroid Treatment Seems To Increase Risk Of Dementia – New Study

A study published today in the journal Neurology suggests that older persons with hypothyroidism, often known as underactive thyroid, may have an increased risk of developing dementia. Those with thyroid conditions necessitated thyroid hormone replacement were at a considerably greater risk for having dementia. Hypothyroidism is caused by an insufficient...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Bedford, TX
Bedford, TX
Texas Health
Medical News Today

The link between restless legs syndrome (RLS) and multiple sclerosis (MS)

Restless legs syndrome, or RLS, causes an irresistible urge to move the legs, usually while lying down or trying to fall asleep. It is more common among people with multiple sclerosis (MS). Nerve damage may help explain the connection between RLS and MS. According to estimates,. 5–15% — of people...
MLS
healio.com

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to increased risk for dementia

Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease had an increased risk for dementia, with stronger risk existing for those with comorbid heart disease or stroke, according to a study published in Neurology. “Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver disease, affecting 25% of the global population,” Ying...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EverydayHealth.com

The Link Between EPI and Pancreatic Cancer

There are a few important ways in which pancreatic cancer and EPI are linked:. The conditions share a common risk factor: chronic pancreatitis. “Some studies suggest that people with chronic pancreatitis are at increased risk for pancreatic cancer,” says David Bernstein, MD, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist and the chief of the department of hepatology at Northwell Health in Manhasset, New York. Chronic pancreatitis, which is the long-term inflammation of the pancreas that results in permanent damage, can also lead to EPI. And, when the condition results from chronic pancreatitis, it tends to be severe.
MANHASSET, NY
MedicalXpress

New antibody therapy shows promising results for advanced, treatment-refractory pediatric brain cancer

Effective and safe treatments are needed for medulloblastoma—the most common type of cancerous brain tumor in children—especially for patients whose cancer has spread to the spinal cord. A recent phase I clinical trial led by researchers at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has generated promising results for a new blocking antibody therapy that targets a protein critical to medulloblastoma cells' ability to multiply and spread. The findings are published in Clinical Cancer Research.
CANCER
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Diabetes: Experimental drug may help restore insulin-producing cells

Researchers investigated whether they can reprogram pancreatic stem cell-like cells into insulin-producing beta-cells for potential diabetes treatment. They found that the genes that regulate insulin expression could be reactivated by using a drug previously investigated for treating patients with lymphomas and multiple myeloma. The research findings suggest a possible new...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)

End-stage renal disease—ESRD—is also known as kidney failure. It is often caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) and is stage 5—or the final stage—of CKD, which is when the kidneys stop functioning. ESRD is when 85% to 90% of kidney function is gone. The kidneys help...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify protein connected to aging and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is an aging-associated disease caused by progressive scarring of the lungs, leading to respiratory failure and death. Therapies to treat IPF are limited, making studies on the mechanisms responsible for this crippling disease a priority. Now for the first time, researchers at the Arthritis and Autoimmune Diseases Center (AADC) at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) in collaboration with those at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn., have discovered a new mechanism linking the aging of blood vessels to the development of pulmonary fibrosis.
ROCHESTER, MN
Reuters

U.S. FDA accepts Biogen's ALS therapy for review

July 26 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) treatment for a rare type of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) was accepted for review by the U.S. health regulator, weeks after follow-up analyses of data from a failed late-stage study suggested the drug was likely to work.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Propanc Biopharma’s CSO Reflects on Unique Anti-Cancer Effects of PRP Discovered Over Past Decade

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, Dr Julian Kenyon, MD, MB, ChB, reflects on the unique anti-cancer effects of PRP discovered as a result of the significant and diligent research invested by the Company and its joint research team over the past decade. PRP is a proenzyme therapy for the treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer from solid tumors. This unique approach could become an effective tool in the fight against metastatic cancer, which is the main cause of patient death for sufferers. PRP is considered unique because rather than kill cancer cells like most standard therapies, proenzymes induce cancer cells to differentiate so they are no longer malignant and die off naturally, “thus preventing these dangerous cells to spread and metastasize,” according to Dr Kenyon. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005483/en/ PRP represents a new advancement in the treatment of cancer by inducing cell differentiation, impairing angiogenesis, inhibiting cancer stem cell formation and blocking the EMT process. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CANCER
curetoday.com

Novel Drug-Chemotherapy Combo After Stem Cell Transplant Associated With ‘Favorable Survival Outcomes’ in Group of Rare Blood Cancers

The findings support future studies of assessing the safety and efficacy of the novel drug-chemotherapy combination as a maintenance strategy following stem cell transplantation across a range of blood cancers, according to the study authors. Maintenance treatment with eprenetapopt, a novel drug, plus the chemotherapy Vidaza (azacitidine) following allogeneic hematopoietic...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A common mechanism for cancer metastasis and atherosclerosis

A key molecule for cancer metastasis has been identified as a molecule already known for its involvement in cardiovascular disease, suggesting a possible treatment approach for both diseases simultaneously. Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of body cells leading to the formation of tumors, triggered by the accumulation of mutations in...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Epigenetic Inhibitor Can Boost Cancer Immunotherapy

An epigenetic inhibitor can boost immune system activity in patients with ovarian cancer, making them more suitable for treatment with immunotherapy, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. This could be one strategy to aid immunotherapy in patients with ovarian cancer, for whom the...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Hormone Replacement Therapy: What to Know

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a treatment that can help ease some of the symptoms associated with menopause—the point in time when a person’s menstrual cycle has stopped for 12 straight months and permanently ends. During the transition into menopause, the body gradually makes less of the hormones estrogen and progesterone, causing bothersome symptoms like night sweats, hot flashes, and vaginal dryness.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Benzinga

Ionis Reveals Positive Results From Anti-Blood Clot Therapy In Hemodialysis

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IONS announced positive topline results of the Phase 2b clinical trial of fesomersen in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) on hemodialysis. The RE-THINC ESRD study is a Phase 2b clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of multiple doses of fesomersen in 307...
HEALTH

