Denver, CO

This NFL running back thought he had to be 'somebody I wasn’t' to play golf. He's hoping to change that for others

By Jon Heath, USA Today Network
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon wants to grow the game — of golf.

Gordon and fellow NFL running back Dare Ogunbowale have teamed up to launch “Vibez Golf Club,” an amateur golf club that wants to “truly expand the game of golf by paving the way for new demographics and individuals,” according to the club’s website.

“We’re trying to make the game more approachable,” Gordon said in a recent interview with the PGA Tour. “You know, more approachable for guys like me, guys like us, dressed like me, look like me.”

Gordon said growing up he thought he had to be “somebody I wasn’t” to go to a golf course. Gordon’s now aiming to make golf more accessible, and he’s hoping more kids will see golf as a way to “put food on your family’s table” in addition to sports like football and basketball.

On the club’s website, Gordon is listed as the director of social media. He’s entering his third season with the Broncos this fall.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

