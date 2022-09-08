21 best Nintendo Switch games for every kind of player, from Breath of the Wild to Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The Nintendo Switch has grown from a gimicky handheld when it first launched in 2017 to an unstoppable behemoth as it proudly boasts one of the strongest library of original games, even when compared to the Xbox series X/S and PlayStation 5 .

Now that the console celebrates five years, it’s the perfect time to reflect on some of its biggest offerings. There should be no surprises that Breath of the Wild has yet to be surpassed, but with its sequel on the horizon , there’s still plenty of truly excellent gaming experiences to be had.

Nintendo has always been known for it seal of quality (it’s the white and gold sticker you can find on the back of any licensed Nintendo game), so if you’re buying a first-party title made by Nintendo itself then you’re in for a good time. Metroid , Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda are just a few of the properties that the company makes in house and they are still considered some of the best games ever made.

We’ll also be looking at some of the best third-party games for the handheld system including works from Bethesda, Square Enix and more. There have been plenty of titles made with the Switch’s modest hardware in mind but even then, it’s still put to excellent use.

To find out what made our list of our favourite Nintendo Switch games of all time, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

How we tested

These games have been tried and tested based on how well they perform on Switch as opposed to other consoles. Some games listed here will be available on the likes of PS5 , Xbox and PC , but their inclusion here is based on how well they are put to use through Nintendo’s hardware, such as portability and updated controls.

The best Nintendo Switch games for 2022 are:

Best overall – Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild : £52.99, Game.co.uk

– Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild : £52.99, Game.co.uk Best platformer – Super Mario Odyssey : £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Super Mario Odyssey : £44.99, Amazon.co.uk Best Pokémon game – Pokémon Legends: Arceus : £39.99, Very.co.uk

– Pokémon Legends: Arceus : £39.99, Very.co.uk Best competitive shooter – Splatoon 3 :£44.99, Currys.co.uk

– Splatoon 3 :£44.99, Currys.co.uk Best RPG – Xenoblade Chronicles 3: £44.99, Currys.co.uk

– Xenoblade Chronicles 3: £44.99, Currys.co.uk Best sports game – Nintendo Switch Sports : £32.99, Argos.co.uk

– Nintendo Switch Sports : £32.99, Argos.co.uk Best remake – Live A Live: £34.99, Argos.co.uk

– Live A Live: £34.99, Argos.co.uk Best co-op game – Kirby and the Forgotten Land : £39.99, Argos.co.uk

– Kirby and the Forgotten Land : £39.99, Argos.co.uk Best side-scroller – Metroid Dread : £39.95, Amazon.co.uk

– Metroid Dread : £39.95, Amazon.co.uk Best turn-based strategy – Fire Emblem: Three Houses : £44.49, Base.com

– Fire Emblem: Three Houses : £44.49, Base.com Best indie – Hades :£42.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Hades :£42.99, Amazon.co.uk Best racing game – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : £39.99, Argos.co.uk

– Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : £39.99, Argos.co.uk Best multiplayer – Super Smash Bros Ultimate : £47.99, Currys.co.uk

– Super Smash Bros Ultimate : £47.99, Currys.co.uk Best action RPG – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt : £34.99, Argos.co.uk

– The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt : £34.99, Argos.co.uk Best party game – Mario Party Superstars : £39.99, Very.co.uk

– Mario Party Superstars : £39.99, Very.co.uk Best game for exercise – Ring Fit Adventure : £56.99, Johnlewis.com

– Ring Fit Adventure : £56.99, Johnlewis.com Best family game – Animal Crossing: New Horizons : £39.99, Argos.co.uk

– Animal Crossing: New Horizons : £39.99, Argos.co.uk Best detective game – The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles : £32.99, Nintendo.co.uk

– The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles : £32.99, Nintendo.co.uk Best board game – 51 Worldwide Games : £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

– 51 Worldwide Games : £34.99, Amazon.co.uk Best football game – Mario Strikers: Battle League Football : £39.85, Shopto.net

– Mario Strikers: Battle League Football : £39.85, Shopto.net Best skateboarding game – OlliOlli World : £24.99, Nintendo.co.uk

‘Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild'

Release date: 3 March 2017

3 March 2017 Developer: Nintendo

‘Super Mario Odyssey'

Release date: 27 October 2017

27 October 2017 Developer: Nintendo

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus'

Release Date: 28 January 2022

28 January 2022 Developer: Game Freak

‘Splatoon 3'

Release Date: 9 September 2022

9 September 2022 Developer: Nintendo

‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3'

Release date: 29 July 2022

29 July 2022 Age Rating: 12+

‘Nintendo Switch Sports'

Release Date: 29 April 2022

29 April 2022 Developer: Nintendo

‘Live A Live'

Release date: 22 July 2022

22 July 2022 Age Rating: 12+

‘Kirby and the Forgotten Land'

Release Date: 25 March 2021

25 March 2021 Developer: Hal Laboratory

‘Metroid Dread'

Release Date: 8 October 2021

8 October 2021 Developer: Nintendo

‘Fire Emblem: Three Houses'

Release date: 26 July 2019

26 July 2019 Developer: Intelligent Systems, Koei Tecmo

‘Hades'

Release date: 17 September 2020

17 September 2020 Developer: Supergiant Games

‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'

Release date: 28 April 2017

28 April 2017 Developer: Nintendo

‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate'

Release date: 7 December 2018

7 December 2018 Developer: Nintendo

‘Witcher 3: Wild Hunt'

Release date: 15 October 2019

15 October 2019 Developer: CD Projekt RED

‘Mario Party Superstars'

Release Date: 29 October 2021

29 October 2021 Developer: NDcube

‘Ring Fit Adventure'

Release Date: 18 October 2019

18 October 2019 Developer: Nintendo

‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons'

Release date: 20 March 2020

20 March 2020 Developer: Nintendo

‘The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles'

Release Date: 27 July 2021

27 July 2021 Developer: Capcom

51 Worldwide Games

Release Date: 5 June 2020

5 June 2020 Developer: Nintendo

‘Mario Strikers: Battle League Football'

Release Date: 10 June 2022

10 June 2022 Developer: Nintendo

‘OlliOlli World'

Release Date: 8 February 2022

8 February 2022 Developer: Nintendo

The verdict: Nintendo Switch games

