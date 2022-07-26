ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Restaurant Named Kalamazoo Grill Can Be Found In The Middle East In Jordan

By Mark Frankhouse
K102.5
K102.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
k1025.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Kalamazoo, MI
Lifestyle
Kalamazoo, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Jordan#The Middle East#Grille#Food Drink#Kalamazoo Chop House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
K102.5

K102.5

Kalamazoo, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy