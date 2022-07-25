Thirst Trapper & Student Advisor Brittany Renner Gets Into Some Funk At Rolling Loud Miami

Brittany Renner is back in the trending topics sweepstakes again, and it’s definitely for reasons that have nothing to do with advising students or thirst trapping. While at Rolling Loud Miami, the former Jackson State University soccer player got into an altercation with a gentleman near the front of the stage.

Brittany Renner, 30, was filmed by TikTok user @JadenTooRare engaging in what looked like some mutual flirting between her and a concertgoer who was on the other side of the photo pit gate at Rolling Loud Miami. Renner appears to try to lick the man on the face, and the pair exchange words. Suddenly, Renner throws a bottle of water in the man’s face who then returns fire with a water dousing of his own before stage security gets involved.

Fans on Twitter observed that the man never touched Renner nor seemed as if he attempted to do so. Renner, who was probably a little bit more than lit, may have taken the man’s aggressive rapping or talking as an affront and decided to cool things off her own way. Others are speculating that the man spoke way out of pocket, prompting Renner to toss the bottle of water into his face.

Another clip attached to Renner’s name trending on Twitter was a clip from Rolling Loud featuring Renner interviewing Kodak Black, who shoots a very bizarre shot as only Bill K. Kapri can.

No matter how you look at it, Brittany Renner can sneeze in a forest and folks will find a way to talk about it online. We’ve got that chatter listed out below.

Things got SPICY at Rolling Loud ! #rollingloud #rollingloudmiami2022 #explore #fyp #concert #viral #comedy #brittanyrenner

♬ original sound – Jadentoorare

—

Photo: Getty

1.

If Brittany Renner is licking people in a fight then I volunteer. https://t.co/GRa557z0SP pic.twitter.com/YAVOOk5htb — The Worst Generation (@DopeItsKort) July 25, 2022

2.

Brittany Renner and Kodak together would make Blueface and his girl look like a loving Christian couple — Darwin Hayes (@DarwinHayes3) July 25, 2022

3.

PJ Washington after sending evidence to family court of Brittany Renner going crazy in public again… pic.twitter.com/e3sb0fSHDk — Sir Hall (@Sir_From302) July 25, 2022

4.

5.

Brittany Renner got more bodies than the holocaust but u lyin if u said u turnin that down lol https://t.co/2TgZokijuR — Scottie Drippen (@sScottieDrippen) July 25, 2022

6.

Brittany Renner and rolling loud woulda got a nice lil lawsuit from me. — JB. (@jbthadoll) July 25, 2022

7.

What Brittany Renner bitch ass did is not okay . That man did intervene her personal space nor throw anything or put his hands on her so how can y’all sit up and call him wrong for retaliating ? — (@iHeart_TyLand) July 25, 2022

8.

PJ Washington a stronger man than i am, I woulda put 3 more kids into Brittany Renner — C (@thereaIchieff) July 25, 2022

9.

I mean…dude had every right to react the way he did to Brittany Renner. Frankly, she’s fortunate that’s all she got. — Rae The Writer (@WriteAsRae) July 25, 2022

10.

Say what y’all want, I promise I’m not turning Brittany Renner down — Silas P. Silas (@Kenny16Techs) July 25, 2022

11.

Brittany Renner doesn’t respect black men at all. She is smart, sees them as dumb and a quick bag and they have proven to be just that. I love her disrespect. She understands that there is no shame because there’s no pride or value with these degenerates. — Delightfully Diabolical (@DelightfullyARB) July 25, 2022

12.

Boy y’all remember when Brittany Renner used to be so against sluts when she was a workout college girl? Boy talk about a plot twist. — Marcus (@MazokuMarcus) July 25, 2022

13.

So lemme get this straight.



Some guy was asking Brittany Renner for sex saying “you gonna put it on me?” an she starts trying to lick him in the mouth but he avoids it so she gets mad an throws water in his face... what in the sexual frustration…



pic.twitter.com/lYabmsLA1Q — (@StyledTee) July 25, 2022

14.

Brittany Renner and that homeless looking man at Rolling Loud are having lick fights and water bottle fight right in the middle of Covid and monkey pox. Jesus plz pic.twitter.com/LS9TffXof7 — 777 (@sunandscorpion) July 25, 2022

15.