Wildfire near Yosemite National Park expands to California’s largest this year

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the weekend in Mariposa County due to a brush fire quickly expanding into California’s largest wildfire of the year. Sue Thomas shared this news on The Mark Reardon Show during Monday’s edition of Sue’s News.

The Oak Fire, which erupted near Yosemite National Park, is only 10% contained. It began Southwest of the park Friday, and by Saturday, it had burned 19 square miles, according to Sue.

Residents have been evacuated, with many worried 100,000 acres could be consumed. As of Monday, the fire had taken over a total of 16,000 acres.

How is the wildfire being combatted? 2,500 personnel, a dozen helicopters, 281 fire engines and 46 tenders.

