ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

National nonprofit invests in Woods Humane Society

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcQDt_0gtMM9SG00

Funds to help save and improve the lives of pets in San Luis Obispo County

– Woods Humane Society has received a $15,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals on the Central Coast of California.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by “harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier.” Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like Woods — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in Woods Humane Society is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“We are so grateful for the generous support and partnership of Petco Love,” said Neil Trent, CEO of Woods Humane Society. “In fiscal year 2021-2022, when fundraising continued to be a challenge, and when pets in over-crowded regional partner shelters desperately needed our help, we were able to transfer 1,218 animals and place 2,682 dogs and cats into loving homes. Without the generous support of grants like these and our local community, we would not be able to save so many animals from unnecessary euthanasia and place them into loving homes.”

Woods Humane Society, a nonprofit dog and cat adoption center serving the San Luis Obispo County community, is supported solely by donations, grants, bequests, fundraising events, and fees for services. Working closely with partner shelters across the state, and with individuals who are no longer able to care for their pets, the nonprofit provides shelter, veterinary care, and adoption services for more than 3,000 cats and dogs each year at its facilities in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero. As part of its commitment to managing homeless pet populations, its medical team performs 4,000 spay/neuter surgeries each year.

For more information about Woods Humane Society, visit WoodsHumane.org.

Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org.

Comments / 0

Related
KSBY News

Community supports Foodbank with soup meal in Lompoc

The community came out for a meal of bread and soup for a good cause on Wednesday, as Lompoc's Empty Bowls Fundraiser returned in-person for the first time since 2019. The fundraiser supports the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. "It's nice to be able to be back in-person and support...
LOMPOC, CA
EnjoySLO

Avocado Margarita Food & Drink Festival

The Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that the reimagined and rebranded 2022 Avocado Margarita Food and Drink Festival will take place Friday,. September 9, 2022 through Sunday, September 11, 2022. This brand-new experience will feature some of the best chefs, bakers, mixologists, musicians, and retail vendors in the Central Coast and surrounding areas.
MORRO BAY, CA
KSBY News

Lompoc Empty Bowls returns as in-person event

After a two-year hiatus, the Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser will be back in person on Wednesday, July 27. The fundraiser supports the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Tickets cost $25 each and are available online at www.FoodbankSBC.org/LEB22. Seatings are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. at the Dick DeWees...
LOMPOC, CA
A-Town Daily News

Blood donors needed in San Luis Obispo County

– Vitalant is urging all those who are eligible to first help patients and alleviate a critical blood shortage by making an appointment to donate. All blood types and platelets are needed not just for emergencies, but for planned surgeries, transplants, and medical treatments. Type O blood is most commonly transfused and type O negative is vital in emergencies when a patient’s blood type isn’t known. Platelets are also needed every day because they must be used within a week of donation. Platelets often support cancer patients and are used to help form blood clots and stop bleeding.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Lifestyle
Atascadero, CA
Lifestyle
State
California State
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Society
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Atascadero, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Local
California Society
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Lifestyle
Atascadero, CA
Society
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero Chamber donates $10,000 to Charles Paddock Zoo

Donation will support a new Sloth Exhibit and Madagascar Exhibit Phase II. – The Atascadero Chamber has announced a gift to the Charles Paddock Zoo in the amount of $10,000. The funds were raised from the 25th Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival ticket sales. This donation will support a new Sloth Exhibit and Madagascar Phase II with a Fossa/Lemur Complex.
ATASCADERO, CA
Vishnu

Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?

Windmills, bakeries, and gnomes are all things that come to my mind when I think of Solvang, a town that’s been coined as the Danish capital of America. Solvang literally translates to sunny fields in Danish and rain or shine, this charming Danish village does resemble a bit of Denmark, which happens to be the name of one of the restaurants here. When I was in my late teens, I had the opportunity of visiting Denmark. I fell in love with the country and the Scandinavian way of life, while Solvang is fuelled by tourism and a bit exaggerated and in some ways culturally inaccurate of present-day Denmark. It still brings a hidden charm and a unique notion of feeling like you’ve stepped into an entirely different world. During the Christmas holiday, I came with my family and decided to take a few trips to the center of Solvang. I had a lot of fun immersing myself in the town and revisiting places that I have been fond of since my early childhood.
SOLVANG, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Euthanasia#North America#Charity#Woods Humane Society#Petco Love Lost
News Channel 3-12

Newly renovated Merrill Gardens Memory Care Center in Santa Maria projected to enhance quality of life for residents

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Crews just finished a major upgrade to the Memory Care Center at Merrill Gardens in Santa Maria. Managers at the facility say this is the first major renovation in more than 20 years. Garden House director Gary King says their residents are priority. And program directors believe in doing all they The post Newly renovated Merrill Gardens Memory Care Center in Santa Maria projected to enhance quality of life for residents appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com

Carlton Hotel For Sale 07.28.2022

The Carlton hotel is for sale. The asking price is $12.2 million dollars. The Carlton is located on Traffic Way in downtown Atascadero. Originally built in 1929, the 52-room hotel reopened in 2004. The current owners bought it in 1999 and remodeled it. The restaurant space was occupied by Nautical...
ATASCADERO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pismo Beach 'tree house' listed on Zillow goes viral

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - A $3.8 million "tree house" in Pismo Beach that was listed on Zillow last month has now gone viral. The listing was featured on a popular twitter account, Zillow Gone Wild. "Here’s the most literal tree house we’ve ever seen," read the tweet. The...
PISMO BEACH, CA
cnpa.com

Now they own it … so how did they get there?

News executives from four California regions told about their operations during CNPA’s “Acquisition and Succession” webinar on Thursday, July 21. Cribb Cope & Potts, a CNPA Allied Member, sponsored the event, which drew 22 registrants. From her satellite office in Ferndale, Humboldt County, Melissa Sanderson, the ad...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
The Tribune

Are SLO County COVID cases peaking? Here’s what Public Health says

Nearly 450 new cases of coronavirus were reported in San Luis Obispo County over the past week, according to county Public Health Department data. “While we are optimistic that cases may have peaked locally, seven SLO County residents are currently hospitalized for severe COVID-19 and we are sad to report that seven more SLO County residents have died from COVID-19,” the county Public Health Department said in a Facebook post.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

Deputies reunite stolen golden retriever with family

A golden retriever was reunited with her family after getting lost and then stolen from Animal Services. The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office says Blossom the golden retriever was first found when she got lost in Nipomo on Saturday, July 23. Deputies transported her to Animal Services and say she...
NIPOMO, CA
slohsexpressions.com

These are your Destination Beaches for the summer of 2022

With summer in full swing, San Luis Obispo High School students will often be found at a beach. With San Luis Obispo being located on the west coast, students are subject to several stunning options that should be taken advantage of. Considering all of the available options of beaches to...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
634
Followers
1K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy