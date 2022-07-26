National nonprofit invests in Woods Humane Society

Funds to help save and improve the lives of pets in San Luis Obispo County

– Woods Humane Society has received a $15,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals on the Central Coast of California.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by “harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier.” Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like Woods — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in Woods Humane Society is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“We are so grateful for the generous support and partnership of Petco Love,” said Neil Trent, CEO of Woods Humane Society. “In fiscal year 2021-2022, when fundraising continued to be a challenge, and when pets in over-crowded regional partner shelters desperately needed our help, we were able to transfer 1,218 animals and place 2,682 dogs and cats into loving homes. Without the generous support of grants like these and our local community, we would not be able to save so many animals from unnecessary euthanasia and place them into loving homes.”

Woods Humane Society, a nonprofit dog and cat adoption center serving the San Luis Obispo County community, is supported solely by donations, grants, bequests, fundraising events, and fees for services. Working closely with partner shelters across the state, and with individuals who are no longer able to care for their pets, the nonprofit provides shelter, veterinary care, and adoption services for more than 3,000 cats and dogs each year at its facilities in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero. As part of its commitment to managing homeless pet populations, its medical team performs 4,000 spay/neuter surgeries each year.

For more information about Woods Humane Society, visit WoodsHumane.org.

Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org.