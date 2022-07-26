ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Hodinkee and Zenith join forces again on a Limited Edition El Primero

By Spencer Hart
T3
T3
 2 days ago

Hodinkee and Zenith have joined forces once again to release a new limited edition model of the legendary El Primero chronography. The Zenith Chronomaster Original Limited Edition For Hodinkee reinterprets the modern chronograph with late 1960’s-era aesthetics.

Hodinkee’s appreciation of both Zenith’s 1969 release of the first fully integrated automatic chronograph movement, along with the watch brand's Chronomaster Original line that was unveiled last year inspired this partnership.

The first El Primero caliber was born in a game-changing era for watches and the ethos of invention continued into the design, with one of the most subtle, comfortable and well-proportioned cases of the era.

The Zenith Chronomaster Original Limited Edition For Hodinkee aims to capture this legacy through the wrist-hugging ergonomics, the angularity of the lugs, and the classic tri-colour registers.

Can we all just agree now that this looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXHvw_0gtMFVDs00

(Image credit: Hodinkee / Zenith)

The Zenith Chronomaster Original Limited Edition For Hodinkee uses the perfectly sized 38mm x 12.6mm case of the Chronomaster Original came in.

The colours are where Hodinkee pushed the boundaries while connecting the timepiece to the world of complex watchmaking. The timepiece is outfitted with a matte salmon opaline dial, providing a dynamic and warm backdrop uncommon for this dial configuration.

Chosen by the Hodinkee team, the salmon leans more towards an orange colourway as opposed to red, and the matte opaline finish allows that colour to shine without any unnecessary finishing. This is anything but simple - the colour has depth and a bit of flash that holds up against the muted silver and grey hues elsewhere.

On the wrist, the dial can move quite seamlessly between bright and sunny and formal and moody.

With the strong salmon base tone, the chronograph reinterprets Zenith’s emblematic tricolour registers in three shades of grey.

The signature 4:30 date window is almost hidden thanks to a matching salmon date wheel that blends in with the colour of the dial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVAO6_0gtMFVDs00

(Image credit: Hodinkee / Zenith)

Beyond the new colourway, the watch’s case and dial are enclosed with a raised sapphire crystal, calling to mind the acrylic lenses found on vintage Zenith chronographs.

The dial is flanked by familiar pump-style pushers and brushed lugs. The case is met by a tapered bracelet with polished centre links, outer links with polished edges, and a folding clasp to ensure the look - and feel - of a modern high-performance sports watch.

Housed inside the 38mm case, and entirely visible through the sapphire case back, sits the Zenith El Primero Automatic Caliber 3600 movement.

The Caliber 3600 shares the same high-beat rate and column-wheel design that has defined the El Primero since its inception, but with modern technical enhancements that ensure smooth running and reliability. For instance, the chronograph seconds hand traverses the dial once every ten seconds or six times per minute.

Also, rather than drive the chronograph via the movement's fourth wheel, as the original calibre 400 did, the El Primero 3600 runs the chronograph directly off its high-tech silicon escape wheel.

Do you fancy picking up the Zenith Chronomaster Original Limited Edition For Hodinkee? You'll have to act fast -Zenith is only making 300-pieces.

The Zenith Chronomaster Original Limited Edition For Hodinkee is priced at $9,500 and is available from the Hodinkee Shop and Zenith’s online boutique.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Subaru Debuts Special Limited Edition BRZ

Feeling old? The Subaru BRZ first debuted in 2012. It's been 10 years. How about now? To commemorate you feeling old and beaten down by the passage of time (and also that BRZ thing) Subaru has launched a special 10th Anniversary Edition BRZ. Because Subaru is a Japanese automaker, that also means we won't see the special edition here in America, because Japanese automakers have no desire to profit from Americans with special edition cars.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mint Green 2002 Targa Is The BMW Convertible You Want

With roughly a month to go before the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, auctioneers are starting to promote the hot metal they'll have on sale. We already know of a few Le Mans Porsches that will be up for grabs, but today's special is slightly more obtainable. The BMW 2002,...
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

Dive into this $24 Million Underwater Car Collection With Supercar Blondie

Take a second to imagine your dream garage. Not necessarily the cars that live inside, but the garage itself. Imagine the architecture, the design, and where you would build it. Would it be in the penthouse of a New York City sky rise overlooking Central Park? Or perhaps in the hills above Los Angeles with retro automotive memorabilia like Jay Leno? On the side of a mountain in the Italian Riviera wouldn’t be a bad idea, right? How about underwater in the Middle East?
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

Lamborghini Remembers the Brand’s Versatility While Honoring the Heritage of the V-12 Engine

2022 is an excellent year for Lamborghini, as the Italian marque celebrates nearly 60 years of its iconic V-12 engine. Lamborghini is emotional (as we all are) about the fact that the V-12 engine is in its final iteration without any sort of electrification. Lamborghini will soon cease production of this “pure” internal combustion engine withthe definitive example of the Aventador Ultimae later in 2022. Before that happens, though, Lamborghini reminisces both the Countach and the LM 002 as they both serve as an inspiration to the brand.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Future Plc#The Chronomaster Original
Robb Report

Bugatti Just Unveiled a Brand New Logo

Click here to read the full article. Bugatti is getting a brand new look. This week, the French marque revealed plans for a daring rebrand, which is intended to prepare the company for projects outside the automotive realm. Though the company didn’t specify what those projects might look like, what’s clear is that it wants to be seen as a luxury brand, not just a luxury carmaker. The centerpiece of the rebrand is new logo, a sleek cipher of its founder Ettore Bugatti’s initials. This logo is not expected to replace the red oval badge commonly installed on the grilles of its...
BUSINESS
Top Speed

Land Rover Classic Pays Tribute To Legacy With Defender Works V8 Trophy II

With a history of more than 70 years, Land Rover is known for building some of the best off-roading vehicles in the world. Some of its models were put to historic off-roading challenges in 23 different locations on the Earth. As a tribute to this legacy, Land Rover Classic will offer 25 Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II vehicles with unique exterior camouflage.
CARS
T3

T3

277
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy