UPDATE (11:30 A.M.) – The Perry County Coroner’s Office has confirmed to ABC36 there are “multiple fatalities” reported in the area after overnight flooding. The coroner’s office says an 82-year-old woman is among them. Her preliminary cause of death is drowning. The coroner’s office says they traveled by boat to Hazard to get to the woman who has not yet been identified.

HAZARD, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO