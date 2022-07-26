ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

3 people killed in wrong way crash on I-75 in Laurel County

By Kevin Day
 2 days ago

London-Laurel Dispatch confirmed I-75 southbound was reopened Tuesday morning after a deadly crash Monday night. New details were released about a deadly crash on I-75...

Laurel County Police Release The Identities Of A Triple Fatality Crash

UPDATE: Laurel County Sheriff John Root has released the identity of the victims of a deadly crash. Deputies, along with the London Police Department and Kentucky State Police, responded to a triple fatality crash Monday night on I-75. The crash happened near exit 38 in the southbound lanes. Dispatchers received several calls of a wrong-way driver in the southbound lanes before the crash. Investigators say a Toyota Tocoma pickup, driven by 21-year-old Joshua Poore of California, was going north in the southbound lane when it slammed into a Nissan Altima going south. Police say there were three people in the car, 25-year-old Kevin Criglear, 25-year-old Alihya Dukes and 25-year-old Deshawn Love, all of Chicago. All 3 were killed in the crash. Poore received severe but not life-threatening injuries and was transported by Ambulance Inc. to UK hospital in Lexington. He is in the custody of the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office with charges pending. Lt. Chris Edwards continues to investigate.
Three people killed in I-75 crash, southbound lanes reopened

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 7/26/22 7 a.m. UPDATE ***. London-Laurel Dispatch confirmed I-75 southbound was reopened Tuesday morning after a deadly crash Monday night. New details were released about a deadly crash on I-75 in Laurel County. According to officials with the London Police Department, the crash was...
