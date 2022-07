The Chicago Cubs, who embarked on a full-scale fire sale at last year’s MLB trade deadline, appear to be angling towards a similar approach this year too. One of their best trade chips, closer David Robertson, has been the subject of rumors around the MLB, with teams like the New York Mets and Yankees expressing interest. On Tuesday, the Cubs pulled a classic deadline move with Robertson, one that won’t quiet down any of the rumors ahead of the August 2 MLB trade deadline. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jon Heyman of the New York Post have the details.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO