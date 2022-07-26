ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Caravan of Venezuelan migrants heads north through Mexico

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of Venezuelan migrants stranded in southern...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 21

J.R. Parsons
2d ago

just great....please advise them the border is dangerous, the US is broke, go back and unite your country men and women and fight for your own country and leave ours alone before we have to unite and fight for our country and close the border.

Reply(3)
21
William Rowe
2d ago

Mexico is where they should be asking for asylum. It is the first country they have come to. That's where you are supposed to ask for asylum, not pick and choose for the best benefits.

Reply(1)
13
Angie
1d ago

We need some leadership in America. The government clowns gave an open invitation to the world. Come to America and we'll take care of all of you!! Meaning the taxpayers!!!

Reply(1)
2
Related
Daily Mail

Migrant caravan marching north ENDS their journey after just two days - and 24 hours before July 4 after Mexico handed 3,000 residence permits - after UN report said the border is at its deadliest in history

Thousands of migrants part of a caravan that started in southern Mexico ended their travels toward the U.S. border just two days after setting off when they were handed permits to stay in the country for 30 days. Mexican officials handed out 3,000 temporary residence permits on Sunday and ended...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuelan#Caravan#Mexico#U S
Washington Examiner

Cuban and Haitian migrants setting sail to Florida border at alarming rates

A thousand miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, federal law enforcement and military that patrol the waters surrounding Florida and Puerto Rico are seeing the emergence of a new border crisis. As record numbers of Cubans and Haitians attempt to cross the southern land border illegally, others are increasingly taking to...
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel 'leader' tells rival organizations to wage war on his group instead of targeting priests and civilian workers following attacks that left two clergymen dead and another injured

A man who identified himself in a video as the leader of Mexico's most powerful cartel is inviting his rival organizations to wage war against his criminal structure instead of targeting innocent priests and civilian workers. Footage uploaded to social media over the weekend showed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shocking moment cartel fighters are sent crawling and running through a parking lot in Mexico during a shootout that left a soldier dead following the arrest of a gang leader

This is the shocking moment the Mexican army responded with force and sent gang members running during a broad daylight gun battle. The shooting took place Saturday in Alta, about 60 miles south of Sasabe, Arizona, after the military arrested Francisco 'El Duranguillo' Torres, 31. The arrest of Torres spread...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Largest Ever Fentanyl Shipment on U.S. Highway Seized Heading to Colorado

Authorities in Colorado recently intercepted a shipment of fentanyl, which is reportedly the largest seizure of the drug ever made on a U.S. highway. In a statement sent to Newsweek on Friday, a spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol said that on June 20, a state trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 70 when the trooper discovered 114 pounds of fentanyl hidden inside the vehicle.
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

NBC News

419K+
Followers
51K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy