ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hundreds of fish die as Lake Wilson dries up, water level drops 6 feet due to ongoing drought

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=491P46_0gtLtYN600

Officials in Wilson are sounding the alarm when it comes to drought conditions in eastern North Carolina.

The lack of rain has dropped the water level of Lake Wilson and its waterways by about 6 feet from its usual level, killing and endangering fish, according to a post on the city's Facebook .

Mary Speight, who's lived in Wilson for 30 years, said she's never seen Lake Wilson like this.

"Never, it's very sad," She said. I live out in the county and we have a well, and every day I'm afraid that the well would go dry and the toilet won't flush"

The U.S. Drought Monitor currently shows nearly all of eastern North Carolina in drought. Wilson County has some areas listed as abnormally dry and others listed as moderately dry. The U.S. Geological Survey shows most areas of the county have received less than a quarter of an inch of rain in the last week.

Hundreds of fish were found dead over the weekend, and the city said it's because of how low the water level has dropped.

"Well it just looks as if there's carnage here," Speight said. "I mean, it's very unpleasant."

The good news, for now, is that the county's drinking water is not affected. That's because the county's drinking water does not come from Lake Wilson. Instead, the county gets its water from Wiggins Mill, which is fed by Buckhorn Reservoir via Contentnea Creek.

Officials said the current drought has lowered Wiggins Mill, but only by about 1.5 feet -- as opposed to the 6 feet of Lake Wilson.

The city is not restricting people from fishing at Lake Wilson, and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has not issued any warnings about fish caught in low water levels. However, there is an ongoing concern about mercury levels in certain fish.

There was some rain on Tuesday and as of Tuesday afternoon, the city gave an update and said the owners of Silver Lake, which is privately owned, opened a gate on their dam and water is flowing from Silver Lake to Lake Wilson.

"We've seen a bit of improvement at Lake Wilson," the City of Wilson's Rebecca Agner said.

Comments / 3

Related
IFLScience

Third Human Body Found At Lake Mead As Water Levels Plummet

Yet another body has been discovered near the parched waters of Nevada's Lake Mead, bringing the total number of bodies discovered here since May to three. The National Park Service said in a recent announcement that the remains were found at Swim Beach in Lake Mead at approximately 4:30 pm local time on Monday, July 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AccuWeather

Jaw-dropping satellite images show how Lake Mead water levels continue to plunge

Before-and-after images show that the critically important reservoir now looks like a shadow of its former self compared to satellite images taken just two decades ago. Lake Mead, which is critical to both the supply of water and electricity across the southwestern United States, has shrunk dramatically over the past 20 years, jaw-dropping new satellite images from NASA show.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
AOL Corp

Tropical rainstorm to bring drought relief, raise flooding concerns in southeastern US

Drought-quenching showers, flooding downpours and gusty thunderstorms will continue to take aim at the southern United States into the latter half of this week, AccuWeather forecasters say. The wet pattern continues to be primarily driven by a stalled cold front, but an unorganized tropical rainstorm near the shores of the northern Gulf of Mexico could cause additional problems of its own.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Lake#Water Level#Buckhorn Reservoir
Daily Mail

Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather

A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
LANSFORD, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Alina Andras

6 affordable weekend getaways in North Carolina

Without a doubt, North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and it's easy to see why so many people love to spend their holidays here. No matter who you are traveling with, you will definitely find something for your liking in North Carolina.
Axios

Hundreds of temperature records broken as heat wave scorches the U.S.

Hundreds of temperature records fell over the past week as an intense heat wave continues to blast the U.S. The big picture: The deadly heat wave set or tied 359 daily high-temperature records over the last week, along with 709 records for the warmest overnight low temperature, according to NOAA's National Center for Environmental Information.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding

Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
COLORADO STATE
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy