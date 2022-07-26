50th Anniversary

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Matthew Hall
Santa Monica Daily Press
 2 days ago

Santa Monica Brew Works is Santa Monica’s Most Loved Happy Hour

“Craft beer encapsulates not only the brewer’s chosen ingredients, but also the environment from which it was born. Every beer we produce comes directly from our beach town brewery. We are dedicated to our craft and rooted in the community, proudly independent and authentically Santa Monican. The spirit of craft beer is rooted in community. We think of ourselves as more than just a manufacturer, we’re part of the fabric of our hometown. It’s our belief that local and independent businesses shape the character of this city. Our tasting room and beer garden is the heartbeat of our brewery. We consider many of our guests to be friends, not just customers.”
Preserving the history of Pacific Ocean Park

Pop: Local historian Richard Orton is launching a project to commemorate the once thriving pier and amusement park. Courtesy image. Walk along the Santa Monica shoreline today and you’ll see an unbroken expanse of sand stretching in one golden ribbon from the Santa Monica Pier down to the Venice Pier about three miles to its south. It’s almost difficult to imagine that, in living memory, Pacific Ocean Park (POP) occupied 87 acres of that span, offering rides, games and midcentury-era thrills of all kinds.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Restaurant Review – Local kitchen and wine bar

Local: Becky Newman of Local Kitchen And Wine Bar. Jason Trott. I’m old enough to remember the “good old days” when one of the pleasures of going out to a restaurant was being greeted by the owner; in a fancy restaurant, perhaps a well-trained maître d’ would serve as the owner’s proxy. We would talk about the latest news, wine lists, food selections, and availability. There’s not much of that left anymore. Restaurant owners these days hide in high-rise offices reviewing the financial reports of their several dozen restaurants, and we rarely see the same waiter twice.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Physical Therapy Works is Santa Monica’s Most Loved Physical Therapy Practitioners

“We work hard to treat every patient as we ourselves would like to be treated. In addition, we make a point of accepting most every insurance plan, even several that pay us below what it costs to provide care to the patient, so that we can be as accessible to as many people as possible. In this way, and others (such as being a Certified Green Business and participating in various charity events) we feel like we’re a good member of the community. We’re very proud to have won this award for the third year in a row. Just like always, we are not resting on our laurels and we continue to give it everything we’ve got to get better, each and every day.”
SANTA MONICA, CA
Engel & Völkers Santa Monica is Santa Monica’s Real Estate Agent/Broker

“Engel & Völkers Santa Monica is an international boutique real estate firm that specializes in selling residential, commercial, aviation, and yachts worldwide. Engel & Völkers Santa Monica is a global luxury service brand. To us, luxury is more than a price point. Luxury is a top-to-bottom service and attention to detail. With every property we endeavor to sell, lease or acquire for our clients, we pride ourselves on providing excellence in care. From unrivaled global marketing leveraged with a state-of-the-art technology platform to tough real-world negotiations, we are passionate about what we do and strive to exceed your expectations in all aspects of the marketing and sale of your property.”
SANTA MONICA, CA
Crime watch

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Uniformed officers responded to 4th and Colorado for an assault that had just occurred. According to the reporting party, the accused Mayra Ramirez of La Puente, used their fist to hit the victim in the head and tried to take their salad. The victim provided officers with a photo and description of Ramirez who was later located near 2nd and Santa Monica. Ramirez was arrested without incident, transported to the Santa Monica Jail and released with a citation and promise to return to court on August 4, 2022.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Attempted ATM theft

On July 22, 2022, at approximately 1:39 AM, Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Officers responded to 2701 Wilshire Boulevard (Chase Bank) regarding an in-progress theft. The caller said a pickup truck was being used to try to take an ATM machine. Further, the caller said the pickup truck was still at the location however the subjects had fled the area.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Planning Commission advances gas-less future

The City of Santa Monica is considering an electric future with a series of proposed code revisions that would eliminate natural gas from homes and encourage adoption of electric vehicles. Staff presented options to the Planning Commission last week recommending the city adopt and in some cases, surpass, the 2022...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Teachers negotiate 10 percent raise for 2022-23 school year

With high rates of inflation making headlines this summer — recent data shows the June 2021 to June 2022 inflation rate hit a staggering 9.1% — Santa Monica school staff have worked to ensure wages are keeping pace. On Thursday, July 21, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District...
SANTA MONICA, CA

