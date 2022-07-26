50th Anniversary

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Uniformed officers responded to 4th and Colorado for an assault that had just occurred. According to the reporting party, the accused Mayra Ramirez of La Puente, used their fist to hit the victim in the head and tried to take their salad. The victim provided officers with a photo and description of Ramirez who was later located near 2nd and Santa Monica. Ramirez was arrested without incident, transported to the Santa Monica Jail and released with a citation and promise to return to court on August 4, 2022.
