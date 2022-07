Five suspects were arrested in connection with the theft of more than $80,000 worth of construction materials, according to the Rialto Police Department. On July 26, Rialto officers served a search warrant in the 200 block of E. Baseline Street in San Bernardino. The warrant was the result of an investigation related to commercial thefts occurring at construction sites in Rialto and surrounding cities.

RIALTO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO