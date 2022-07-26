Violent Assault Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 14 arrests including the following:

Brissa Sanchez was arrested for assault of a pregnant person at 5:49 p.m. Her bond has not been set at this time.

Jacob Esquivel was arrested for assault that caused bodily injury to a family member at 11:46 p.m. His bond has not been set at this time.

Joe Tellez was arrested for assault that caused bodily injury to a family member and one MISC CPF at 11:57 p.m. His bond has not been set at this time.

There are currently 503 inmates at the TGCDF as of Tuesday morning.

Name Brissa Sanchez (L) Jacob Esquivel (M) Joe Tellez (R) Copyright LIVE! Photo

The following is a key for the above abbreviations: