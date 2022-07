Living in New York State most of your life, you hear the same jokes made regarding the state's attractions or lack thereof. New York City always steals the spotlight when it comes to tourism and word of mouth. If you tell someone you're from New York, they automatically assume New York City; or they imagine New York State to just be one giant city, kind of like the city planet in Star Wars, Coruscant.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO