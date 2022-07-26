ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Stucco Siding: What does it offer your home’s exterior?

By Stefan Gheorghe
homedit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStucco siding is no stranger to the exterior of homes. For thousands of years it has been a trusted source of protection and durability, adorning houses from Florida to Greece and everything between. Though this siding’s ingredients have changed over the years it’s retained its good name and...

