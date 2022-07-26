Lexaria's Licensee Premier Wellness Science Co., Ltd. Launches New Brand in Preparation to Deploy DehydraTECH CBD Products in Japan
KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. LEXXLEXXW (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce that its exclusive* Japanese Licensee, Premier Wellness Science Co., Ltd., ("Premier") officially launched its first generation of its new cannabidiol ("CBD") products under...www.benzinga.com
