(Cedar Falls, IA) -- A celebration of life service will be held next Tuesday, August 2nd for the three Cedar Falls residents who were killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park. The City of Cedar Falls says the service will take place at Overman Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 pm. Sarah, Tyler, and six-year old Lula Schmidt were shot and killed while camping last Friday. The man suspected of pulling the trigger took his own life afterward and the motive is still unknown.

