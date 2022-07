OXNARD, Calif. -- There's a new player on his way to training camp for the Dallas Cowboys. His name is KeVontae Turpin, reigning USFL MVP who recently played for the New Jersey Generals, and he now joins the Cowboys roster, the team announced Thursday, which also meant a corresponding roster move would have to be made, seeing as the team was currently maxed at 90.

