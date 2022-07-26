Disparity Study 2023 - Public Meeting

The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County (Metro) invites the community to an information meeting about the 2023 disparity study on Tuesday, August, 16, 2022 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Central Time. The meeting will be held via Zoom.

The event is free, but advance registration is required.

Metro commissions a disparity study every five years to evaluate whether a delta exists between the market availability of black, brown, and women owned businesses and their utilization on Metro contracts. A disparity study is a key legal requirement to any race and gender conscious programing, including Metro’s Equal Business Opportunity (EBO) program.

Community engagement is critical to the accuracy of disparity study findings and subsequent policy recommendations. Local businesses and community members are encouraged to register for and attend the information meeting to learn about the process, ask questions, and find out how they can participate.

Griffin & Strong, PC, a law and public policy consulting firm out of Atlanta, will conduct the 2023 disparity study on behalf of Metro. The firm is a nationally recognized leader in disparity study research analysis. They were selected by Metro through a competitive procurement process.

Questions about the information meeting may be emailed to [email protected]. Please note that all communication regarding the study is public record and may be utilized for the study.