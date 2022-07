GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals trusted Kyler Murray’s football ability so much that they were comfortable giving the quarterback a contract that was worth nearly a quarter billion dollars. Now — after an ample dose of embarrassment for the organization — the Cardinals have also decided they trust him to study. The Cardinals announced Thursday that they’ve removed an addendum to Murray’s $230.5 million, five-year contract that mandated at least four hours of “independent study” during game weeks. “After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract,” the team said Thursday in a statement. “It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it’s ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in his contract.”

