Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears training camp: Justin Fields’ Year 2 development at the top of 5 storylines to monitor

By Mike Kaye
profootballnetwork.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears are in rebuilding mode as they enter their first training camp under the leadership of new head coach Matt Eberflus. In the wake of the disastrous Ryan Pace/Matt Nagy regime, the Bears have tasked Eberflus and new GM Ryan Poles with fixing a mediocre roster from...

www.profootballnetwork.com

NFL Analysis Network

This Bears-Giants Trade Sends Kadarius Toney To Chicago

A majority of this offseason was spent by Joe Schoen clearing out the roster of the New York Giants. The new general manager had the tall task of inheriting the mess that was left behind by Dave Gettleman in the front office. Rumors had been running that Kadarius Toney could be traded, which hasn’t happened yet, but could the Chicago Bears make a play for the second-year wideout?
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: What A Difference 24 Hours Make

Just a day ago, the Chicago Bears had many questions about the offensive line. After two signings, however, the unit looks stronger. As the Chicago Bears prepare for the start of training camp tomorrow, general manager Ryan Poles shows that he’s still busy trying to bolster the roster. He made acquisitions to try to improve two of the weakest positions on the team.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Bears Have Reportedly Signed Former 1st Round Pick

The Chicago Bears are bringing a veteran offensive tackle back to the NFC North. On Tuesday, the Bears retweeted a report from team beat writer Larry Mayer that they have signed Riley Reiff. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the one-year deal is worth up to $12.5 million with at least $2.5 million in apparent incentives.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Ex-Patriots WR N'Keal Harry has 'real chip' on his shoulder with Bears

N'Keal Harry has a fresh start with the Chicago Bears entering the 2022 NFL season, and he's plenty motivated to prove his doubters wrong and revive his struggling career. The 2019 first-round pick was traded to the Bears from the New England Patriots earlier this month after three underwhelming seasons in Foxboro.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Chicago Bears debut major changes in three position groups entering camp

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- When general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus took over the Chicago Bears earlier this year, they undertook a massive roster overhaul, and the changes continued on Tuesday. More than 20 players from last year’s team that finished 6-11 are gone, including familiar names...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver

The New York Jets have reportedly signed wide receiver/punt returner Rashard Davis ahead of the 2022 NFL season, per Adam Schefter. Davis, a former FCS National Champion with James Madison and Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, led the USFL in punt return yards as a member of the Tampa Bay Bandits this past season.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt attends training camp

A former head coach is in the building. Dave Wannstedt, former head coach of the Chicago Bears from 1993-98, was present at Halas Hall for Thursday's practice during training camp. Wannstedt coached at several universities before serving as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, the head coach of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Could the Chicago Bulls Target Sharife Cooper on a Two-Way Deal?

The Chicago Bulls are a contending NBA team. They also have some potential glaring holes on their roster. That was apparent last season as injuries continued to knock key players out and force the Bulls to give minutes to players like *shudders* Matt Thomas. Building a roster is not an...
CHICAGO, IL
Justin Fields
Yardbarker

Steelers Training Camp Recap: QBs, Calvin Austin, George Pickens All Impress

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back on the field, and it took no time for some big names to start shining. With training camp underway at Saint Vincent College, the Steelers are looking for plenty of spark out of, well, everyone. During their first practice, there were plenty of observations that stood out, but maybe none more than the splashes made by the rookie wide receivers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Poles and Eberflus Discuss The Team As Training Camp Begins

As the Chicago Bears start training camp, general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus discuss the state of the team. Well, training camp is here. The Chicago Bears start camp today. That means the regular season is around the corner. The fans get to see how the team progresses and give their opinions on who is doing well or struggling. They no longer have to depend on media reports to tell them.
CHICAGO, IL
Sportsnaut

Bears sign lineman Riley Reiff to 1-year deal

The Chicago Bears agreed to terms on a one-year deal with offensive tackle and former first-round pick Riley Reiff on Tuesday. The deal could be worth up to $12.5 million, ESPN and NFL Network reported. Reiff is expected to nab the starting spot at left tackle for the Bears. “That’s...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Raiders News: Possible NFL Free Agents To Replace Denzelle Good

The retirement of Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Denzelle Good likely shocked much of Raider Nation. He was expected by many to start at least somewhere in 2022 once he returned from injury. Now, the Raiders have a void to fill. Thankfully, there are still some external options that could provide some depth.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Jets move Mekhi Becton to right tackle

The Jets have moved Mekhi Becton to right tackle, with Robert Saleh citing George Fant‘s athleticism as making him a better blindside fit. Although the second-year Jets HC said Becton is appropriately athletic for the left tackle post, the former first-round pick has faced steady scrutiny regarding his weight. Becton was rumored to be over 400 pounds last year, and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com notes the third-year blocker was thought to be in the 390s as recently as minicamp, when he would not confirm his weight. That said, Cimini adds Becton looks slimmer at Jets training camp. Saleh said the Louisville product has “got himself into football shape.” While Becton would not confirm his training camp weight, he said he hit the goal he targeted. Becton’s listed weight is 363 pounds. Given the rumblings about Jets dissatisfaction with their largest player’s frame at points, this will continue to be an issue to monitor as he transitions to a new position.
NFL
The Associated Press

Jets QB Wilson showing 'pure confidence' in huddle in Year 2

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The biggest difference Connor McGovern sees in Zach Wilson is what he hears in the huddle. A year ago, Wilson was a wide-eyed rookie quarterback for the New York Jets trying to digest a new playbook while adjusting to life as the anointed next savior for a franchise desperate to win. “If you guys knew what the play calls are, they’re long and they’re hard to repeat,” said McGovern, the Jets’ center. “He could always get it out, but it was a little ‘fumbly’ last year at the start of camp and a little bit hesitant.” And now?
NFL
ESPN

Arizona Cardinals place WR Marquise Brown on active/non-football injury list with hamstring issue

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. -- New Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was put on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday with a hamstring issue. The Cardinals announced the move about 90 minutes after coach Kliff Kingsbury said "everyone showed up" and "everybody passed" the conditioning test earlier Tuesday. Arizona reports for its first practice Wednesday.
GLENDALE, AZ

