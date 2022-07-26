ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You might be hurting your dog by indulging in endless games of fetch

Cover picture for the articleIf your pooch is a dog fetch fanatic, this might come as bittersweet news. It’s always great to learn about new ways to protect your pet from injury, but no one likes to put a limit on their buddy’s favorite game. Still, you might want to reconsider how many rounds of...

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
Pit Bull's Emotional Reaction to Getting a Hug Is Making People Melt

Developing a relationship with your pet can take time and work, but it's all worth it when they finally learn to trust you. And then magically you become their favorite person in the whole world. That was the case for an American Staffordshire Terrier who was positively glowing during a hug from his human. Now that's a happy boy!
