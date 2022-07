The House of LR&C, a clothing store started by new Denver celebs Russell Wilson and Ciara, just opened a location in Park Meadows. The two started the House of LR&C (the initials stand for Love, Respect and Care) online, then opened a pop-up in Seattle in February 2020; there are now two permanent stores in Washington. House of LR&C CEO Christine Day (former Lululemon CEO), along with Wilson and Ciara, plan to open nine stores in addition to the Park Meadows location this year. The shopping center — make that "retail resort" — had already been selling LR&C clothes through Nordstrom, where the Good Man Brand, its men's line, is the top men's brand.

DENVER, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO